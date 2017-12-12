Jetty cafe site proves to be hot property

AFTER three decades in the business, The Commercial Real Estate Agency's Steve Little says he'd never seen a more popular property than the newly opened Jetty4Shores beachside kiosk.

The lease of the property attracted scores of inquiries from prospective tenants, both locally and from Sydney.

Salute Espresso, which already operates a successful cafe in Park Avenue Lane, is the new operator for the kiosk, which opened at the weekend to a roaring trade.

Mr Little, who offered the lease on behalf of the Coffs Harbour City Council as corporate manager of the Coffs Coast State Park Trust, said the response to the property was incredible.

"I received in excess of 60 inquiries on the property, resulting in more than 30 inspections and 12 lease applications,” he said.

"That is one of the highest responses I've ever had on any property in 30 years; I couldn't believe it.”

Mr Little said most of the applicants were existing businesses in town. Each had to produce a business plan, proposed menu and opening hours.