18°
News

Jetty boardwalk heading in the right direction

30th Jun 2017 10:00 AM
Works continue at the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores.
Works continue at the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores. Rachel Vercoe

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WORK on the latest stages of the Jetty4Shores Project is progressing well and is still on track to be completed by the end of October this year.

"We're aware that there has been some concern within the community that the boardwalk element of the works has been changed from what was originally intended, but I can categorically reassure everyone that what we're building is in line with the design that went out for public consultation back in March 2013 and was adopted by Council in October 2013," Steve McGrath, Council's General Manager said.

"In those designs, the boardwalk is described as elevated and is shown as running across the top of the dune edge at the northern end and then moving behind the vegetation as it moves south.

"So what is currently under construction is what was endorsed by the community through the extensive consultation and subsequently adopted by the council in 2013."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

During the three-month long exhibition a total of 2,676 people looked at the designs online and many hundreds of people visited the physical displays onsite on market days.

A total of 1,348 submissions were received during the exhibition period, the majority of which supported the project. Those that specifically referred to the Boardwalk were also supportive of the design presented.

 

An artist's impression of the latest stage of works underway on the Jetty Foreshores.
An artist's impression of the latest stage of works underway on the Jetty Foreshores. CHCC
Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  boardwalk coffs harbour city council jetty jetty foreshores

The path less travelled

The path less travelled

Chance to watch a film, save a culture #wafsac

Co-op hopes to net third third consecutive gong

Fisherman Andrew "Browny” Brown and Coffs Harbour Fishermen's Co-op general manager Andrew Mitchell with assorted Coffs Harbour Shellfish.

Does Coffs have NSW best fish?

Changing of the guard

NEW PRESIDENT: Allan Crouch (left) presents incoming President Michael Mellefont with the club's Charter.

Woolgoolga Lions Club welcomes new president, celebrates 40 years.

Surf competition pays tribute to legend and culture

IN RESPECT: Brandon Mercy shreds it up ahead of the Naru Surf Gathering this weekend, a tribute to Eric Mercy who died 20 years ago.

Legacy of Coffs Harbour indigenous surfer Eric Mercy will live on

Local Partners

Ground-breaking research to supply Asian sushi market

RESEARCH taps into massive market to create a link between Australian and Japanese aquaculture.

The emotional stress of blood cancer

Those diagnosed with a blood cancer go through a gruelling regime of treatment.

Every two hours someone in Australia will die from a blood cancer

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Whatever they wear usually sells out — and breaks the internet — but Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been heavily criticised for their latest clothing...

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

Saturday sell out for festival

ON THE BILL: Mama Kim Spender, just one of many great acts to perform at Bello Winter Music Festival

Saturday sell out for festival

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

Life&#39;s better at the Jetty...

4/42 Collingwood Street, Coffs Harbour Jetty 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $539,000

On top of the wish list for many is enjoying the lifestyle the Jetty has to offer. This three bedroom apartment combines the practicality of low maintenance living...

Modern Home on 2.5 Acres of Peace &amp; Quiet

173 Orara Way, Coramba 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,000

A near new 4 bedroom family home surrounded by picturesque countryside. Enjoy 2.5 acres of usable land, perfect for a hobby farm, or even just some extra space to...

Beachside investment opportunity...

1-4/53 Prince Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 9 4 4 $845,000 ...

Positioned less than 600m from Coffs Harbour's main patrolled beach, you will find this amazing investment opportunity. On offer is a complex of four units in the...

Park Beach investment opportunity...

33 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 6 POA

Develop now or invest and develop later, the choice is yours. This rare investment opportunity is ideally located within 500 metres of Coffs Harbour's main...

Spacious north facing home, all on one level...

128 Pearce Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,950

You will be truly impressed by the size of this 7 year old home. Three separate living areas and a covered outdoor entertaining area make this a great family home...

Affordable Beach-side Apartment

17/27-29 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $240,000

A perfect entry into the Coffs Harbour investment marketplace. This top floor 2 bedroom fully furnished unit in the beach-side 'Tahitian' complex is holiday let...

A High Quality Home In A Great Location

88 Mimiwali Drive, Bonville 2450

House 5 3 3 $689,000

With a large entertainer's style kitchen that sits next to the living, dining and shade covered pool area. This is the perfect home for families that love to...

Captivating ocean views...

42 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $1,050,000

Combining captivating ocean views plus an appealing elevated position, this rare 2,462m2 allotment awaits the construction of your dream home. A luxury 6 bedroom...

Your Own Private Oasis

7630 Armidale Road, Billys Creek 2453

Rural 2 1 $700000

A unique property such as this doesn't come up very often. The 114Ha (282.5 acres) property, (72ha) 180 acres of which is untouched rainforest, is home to Sooty...

Sunny &amp; Central Home on 927m2, Overlooking Reserve

41 Wentworth Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $479,000

Enjoying a peaceful pocket of Coffs Harbour's town centre, with reserve across the road, this solid 3 bedroom home enjoys a sunny north facing position, private...

An escape that's close to it all

This Coffs Harbour home comes feature packed in an ultra-convenient location.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Here's a home to answer your property prayers

Do you worship your home?

Where is the newest property hotspot?

New apartment development being snapped up by locals.

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!