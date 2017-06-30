Jetty boardwalk heading in the right direction

WORK on the latest stages of the Jetty4Shores Project is progressing well and is still on track to be completed by the end of October this year.

"We're aware that there has been some concern within the community that the boardwalk element of the works has been changed from what was originally intended, but I can categorically reassure everyone that what we're building is in line with the design that went out for public consultation back in March 2013 and was adopted by Council in October 2013," Steve McGrath, Council's General Manager said.

"In those designs, the boardwalk is described as elevated and is shown as running across the top of the dune edge at the northern end and then moving behind the vegetation as it moves south.

"So what is currently under construction is what was endorsed by the community through the extensive consultation and subsequently adopted by the council in 2013."

During the three-month long exhibition a total of 2,676 people looked at the designs online and many hundreds of people visited the physical displays onsite on market days.

A total of 1,348 submissions were received during the exhibition period, the majority of which supported the project. Those that specifically referred to the Boardwalk were also supportive of the design presented.