Jett Kenny's Dancing With The Stars fear

JETT Kenny is happy to admit he's no Fred Astaire.

Even though he'll be training six hours a day for the next few weeks, he thinks he'll still look like a baby giraffe when he takes to the dancefloor on Dancing With The Stars.

The local ironman and model is one of 11 famous faces competing in Channel 10's new version of the reality show.

"I'm a bit uncoordinated. I move a bit like Peter Garrett; I'm a bit awkward looking," he told the Daily.

"I'm petrified of dancing, let alone on a stage in front of however many people live and then however many people may be watching at home.

"Mum and dad said it would be a good challenge for me, and I saw it that way as well."

To make it an even bigger challenge, Kenny is recovering from a broken collarbone he suffered late last year playing Oztag.

"I had to get a medical certificate to say I should be right to dance. It hasn't been a hindrance so far, but (my dance partner) Lily's been very cautious with what we're doing," he said.

"At times I get frustrated. The small things seem simple in theory but you try to do them and my body doesn't pick it up as easy as it would out in the surf.

"I'm learning to walk like a dancer, making sure my hands are right, my head is right, my shoulders are back. There's so much that goes into it.

"The dance training, as well as trying to get back into the surf, is taking it out me at the moment. But I'd be lying if I said I wasn't enjoying it."

Dancing With The Stars premieres on Monday, February 18 at 7.30pm on Ten.