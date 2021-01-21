Menu
Pack your bags and leave the passport at home, because your plan of travelling to some of Australia’s most idyllic regions just got a whole lot cheaper.
Travel

Jetstar launches thousands of $35 tickets

by Vanessa Brown
21st Jan 2021 1:32 PM

Following the announcement of a new $99 flight between Melbourne and Hamilton Island, Jetstar has slashed the prices on thousands of other routes around the country.

The budget airline dropped a new 'Holiday Here' sale overnight, and the best bit is some fares will cost you little more than a McDonald's Family box.

The airline has dropped around 300,000 fares across the country, with seats starting from just $35 one-way on some routes.

A Jetstar passenger jet plane takes off from Cairns Airport on a domestic flight. Picture: Brendan Radke
Club Jetstar members were given exclusive early access to the cut-price fares, but even those without the membership have access to some pretty cheap deals.

The sale features discounted services to 57 routes, with some of the standouts including Uluru (Ayers Rocks) to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $89, Byron to Sydney from $49, Hobart to Sydney from $79, and Melbourne (Tullamarine) to the Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $69.

Byron Bay is part of the ‘Holiday Here’ sale.
The sale, which will stick around until midnight on Monday, January 25, include travel dates from late February right through to mid-September 2021, with the option of a "FareCredit" in case your plans are unable to go ahead.

Some of our favourites include:

- Sydney to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $55 one way

- Adelaide to Sunshine Coast from $89 one way

- Brisbane to Uluru from $89 one way

- Hamilton Island to Sydney from $99 one way

Originally published as Jetstar launches thousands of $35 tickets

Flights to Byron start from $49 from Sydney.
