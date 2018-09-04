Menu
Jetstar has made changes to its carry-on baggage rule.
Travel

Jetstar’s new $13 carry-on rule

4th Sep 2018 12:26 PM

You've unpacked, and repacked and still can't get it right. Sticking to the airlines 7kg carry-on weight rule is one of the hardest things to conquer when flying. Your personal belongings just seem to add up and there's no getting past the crew at the airport who fiercely monitor your baggage weight.

So for those who always wish they had a few extra kilos to play with, Jetstar has announced a big baggage change, allowing customers to increase their carry-on limit to 10kg, for a price.

From today, flyers can purchase an extra 3kg of carry-on from $13 on Starter Fares.

Jetstar Group Chief Customer Officer, Catriona Larritt said this initiative gives customers more choice.

Relax, you can now pay to get more carry-on.
"Customers told us that they would like the option to carry more on board and so we are pleased to be able to offer them the option to purchase an extra three kilos.

"The extra carry-on allowance is particularly useful for those travelling with a laptop or camera bag or those travelling on short trips with an overnight bag who are after a quick departure from the airport without a wait at the baggage carousel".

Currently Jetstar customers get 7kg of combined carry-on weight between two items. Those who purchase a FlexiBiz fare can already take 10kg on-board with them as part of the bundle's benefits.

Carry-on bags must fit in the overhead lockers and if you're bringing an extra small item it must fit under the seat in front of you. Don't forget to check liquids, aerosols, gels and powders if you're flying internationally.

