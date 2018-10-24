Jetset to Japan on us

MIXING the traditional with the ultra-modern, Japan is a nation of ever-changing surprises, making it a popular spot for holiday-makers year round.

From the outlandish cosplay outfits of the 'otaku', or manga comic nerds, to venues like the half-eatery half-performance-art Robot Restaurant, there's no shortage of creative, and often weird, things to discover in Japan.

While it's easy to get swept away in the excitement of travelling to a new country, there are a few simple hacks that can make your first trip to Japan a breeze.

Consider staying in local hotels in lesser known areas (like Gokayama, Japan) in order to make sure your money is being fed back into the local economy.

Travel Apps

Travel has never been so easy, thanks to our mobile phones. Before embarking on a sake-fuelled trip to Japan, download a few apps that will come in handy:

Google Navigation: This will get you from A to B with ease.

Google Translate: For obvious reasons, this app is super useful when travelling in Asia. You can even take a photograph of the characters on a menu or label and it will translate for you.

Hyperdia: The go-to train scheduling app/website in Japan

Japan Travel Guide With Me: Like a little black book of Japan, this app has all sorts of useful information for your travels. The best part is it can be used without wifi.

Grab a lounge seat by the window and take some time out.

Train cards/passes

Japan is known for having one of the most efficient (and cleanest!) train systems in the world. While transport is famously expensive in Japan, buying a rail pass will save you a considerable amount of money.

Have cash

Despite being super-advanced in many other areas, credit cards aren't accepted everywhere (including in most ATMs) in Japan, so it's a good idea to get some cash out before you go. International banks such as HSBC and ATMs at 7-Elevens also allow cash withdrawals.

The funky Trunk Hotel. Picture: Design Hotels https://www.designhotels.com/hotels/japan/tokyo/trunk-hotel

Phrases

Whenever you travel to a new country, it's a good idea to learn some basic language. If only to make ordering another drink that bit easier or finding the nearest bathroom. It's always a good idea to familiarise yourself with basic phrases, including the following:

Hello: Konnichiwa, Thank you: Arigato, How much is this?: kore wa ikura desu ka,

Bathroom: Basurumu, Beer, please: Biru kudasai

Get free tickets

And perhaps the best travel hack of all - get a free trip. For the travel-enthusiasts looking for their next adventure, we're giving you the chance to win a trip to Japan for two people, so you can experience all that the land of the rising sun has to offer.

Valued at $19,960 the prize package is provided through partnership with Webjet Exclusives and includes return economy airfares for two with Qantas, two all-inclusive 15-day Discover Japan tours plus accommodation. You'll also be treated to breakfast daily, plus a welcome and farewell dinner, a bullet train ride from Osaka to Kyoto, a

CLICK HERE TO ENTER OUR COMPETITION: Entries close on November 4.