Jetset to Japan on us

MIXING the traditional with the ultra-modern, Japan is a nation of ever-changing surprises, making it a popular spot for holiday-makers year round.
From the outlandish cosplay outfits of the 'otaku', or manga comic nerds, to venues like the half-eatery half-performance-art Robot Restaurant, there's no shortage of creative, and often weird, things to discover in Japan.
While it's easy to get swept away in the excitement of travelling to a new country, there are a few simple hacks that can make your first trip to Japan a breeze.
Travel Apps
Travel has never been so easy, thanks to our mobile phones. Before embarking on a sake-fuelled trip to Japan, download a few apps that will come in handy:
Google Navigation: This will get you from A to B with ease.
Google Translate: For obvious reasons, this app is super useful when travelling in Asia. You can even take a photograph of the characters on a menu or label and it will translate for you.
Hyperdia: The go-to train scheduling app/website in Japan
Japan Travel Guide With Me: Like a little black book of Japan, this app has all sorts of useful information for your travels. The best part is it can be used without wifi.
Train cards/passes
Japan is known for having one of the most efficient (and cleanest!) train systems in the world. While transport is famously expensive in Japan, buying a rail pass will save you a considerable amount of money.
Have cash
Despite being super-advanced in many other areas, credit cards aren't accepted everywhere (including in most ATMs) in Japan, so it's a good idea to get some cash out before you go. International banks such as HSBC and ATMs at 7-Elevens also allow cash withdrawals.
Phrases
Whenever you travel to a new country, it's a good idea to learn some basic language. If only to make ordering another drink that bit easier or finding the nearest bathroom. It's always a good idea to familiarise yourself with basic phrases, including the following:
Hello: Konnichiwa, Thank you: Arigato, How much is this?: kore wa ikura desu ka,
Bathroom: Basurumu, Beer, please: Biru kudasai
