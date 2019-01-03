Jet ski victim confirmed as former Brisbane Roar boss

The scene of yesterday’s tragedy at South Stradbroke Island. Picture: 7 News

The scene of yesterday’s tragedy at South Stradbroke Island. Picture: 7 News

FORMER Brisbane Roar managing director Mark Kingsman has been confirmed as the man who died in a jet-skiing incident off South Stradbroke Island yesterday.

Kingsman, 54, of Hope Island, died after falling from his ski, possibly suffering from a medical episode.

Among those with Kingsman at the time of his death were his close friends, former Socceroos pair Craig Moore and Danny Tiatto.

Moore, the Roar's former football director, attempted to resuscitate Kingsman while waiting for medicos to arrive.

A minute’s silence will be held for Mark Kingsman at Sunday’s Roar game.

Kingsman, who was also East Coast Car Rentals CEO, was Roar managing director for 14 months before being sacked by the club in October 2017.

It is understood a minute's silence will be observed in Kingsman's honour before the Roar host Perth Glory at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday night, with Brisbane players to wear black armbands.

Kingsman was the 10th person to die in water incidents in Queensland in two weeks.

The terrible toll has ranged from a seven-year-old Japanese boy who drowned in the Cairns Esplanade Lagoon on December 22 to two men in their 60s who drowned in the surf at Caloundra and Main Beach on December 29 and New Year's Eve respectively.

The deaths have included the double drowning of a woman, 31, and boy, 11, who were plucked from a pool at Brendale on December 20 but later died in hospital.

The scene of yesterday’s tragedy at South Stradbroke Island. Picture: 7 News

There has also been a spate of near-drownings that have left victims seriously ill in hospital.

The Royal Life Saving Society said it has been a bad start to the new year for drownings and near-drownings in Queensland.

The society's project officer, Kate Forrester, said there had been 60 drowning deaths in Queensland in 2017-18 - 13 fewer than the previous year but on par with 2014-15.

Ms Forrester said for every drowning death, there were an estimated 3.71 non-fatal incidents in the state.