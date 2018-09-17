Marais quits acting for 2018 over health issues

Jessica Marais won’t act for the rest of the year. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Jessica Marais won’t act for the rest of the year. Picture: Dylan Robinson

JESSICA Marais has announced she's quitting acting for the rest of the year to focus on her health.

The decision means Marais will withdraw from Nine's upcoming drama, Bad Mothers, which was set to start filming in Melbourne next month.

"Jessica has decided to step away from acting for the remainder of 2018 to focus on her health and spend time with her family," a statement released by Marais' management company said.

"She is disappointed that she will not be a part of the Bad Mothers production with such an incredible cast and team behind it, but knows that it is important to take time out to maintain ongoing balance and wellbeing."

Jessica Marais in The Wrong Girl.

Marais' role in the drama, which also stars Mandy McElhinney, Shalom Brune-Franklin and Jessica Tovey, will be recast.

Health issues also saw Marais pull out of attending the Logies in July even though she was nominated for the Gold Logie.

The Wrong Girl and Love Child star was admitted to The Sydney Clinic at Bronte in early June, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

According to the facility's website, the clinic specialises in treating issues such as depression, mood disorders and addictions.

Gold Logie nominees Grant Denyer, Tracey Grimshaw, Amanda Keller, Rodger Corser and Jessica Marais pose at the TV WEEK Logie Awards Nominations Party at Nineteen at The Star, Gold Coast. Picture: Jerad Williams

The former Packed to the Rafters star has been open about her battle with mental health issues in the past, telling TV Week: "I just think it's important to talk about depression.

"It's nothing to be ashamed of. And the more we talk about it as a community, the more we can remove the stigma."

Marais didn't win the Gold Logie at the awards ceremony on the Gold Coast but did win the Silver Logie for Most Popular Actress.

The award was accepted by her Love Child co-star, Miranda Tapsell, whom Marais thanked on Instagram after the event.

"@misstap thanks for being a stylish, eloquent, vixen legend and taking the speech plunge for me, I love you," Marais wrote.

She also praised Gold Logie winner Grant Denyer, revealing his acceptance speech about his past health battle was inspiring.

"Your speech moved me to tears. And gives me strength. Courage in the quiet battle. congrats mate," Marais wrote.

Marais with ex-fiance James Stewart

Marais is dating Sydney photographer Jake Holly, who reportedly introduced her to the Hillsong Church.

The actress praised Holly's "contagious kindness" after she finished her inpatient treatment earlier this year.

Sharing a photo of the couple on Instagram, Marais wrote that she was "so grateful for hope-filled and faith-filled humans who have contagious kindness".

"Love transcends all barriers both internal and external - the world could do with more of it," she added.

The Wrong Girl star also shares a six-year-old daughter Scout with ex-fiance James Stewart. The pair, who met on the set of Packed To The Rafters, dated for five years before splitting in 2015.