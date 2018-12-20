Falkholt family’s plea: ‘Don’t let their deaths be in vain’

THE cousin of the Falkholt family, who died in a fiery two-vehicle crash on Boxing Day last year, has issued an emotional plea for drivers to take care on the roads this Christmas.

Danielle Dare said as her family prepared to face their first holiday season without a whole branch of their family tree, they knew there was nothing that would replace them.

"The most we can do is ask that their deaths and tragic end, wasn't in vain. Please, when you are on the roads this festive season, slow down, take a break and drive with your full attention," Ms Dare said.

The Boxing Day tragedy sparked an outpouring of national grief, especially as actor Jessica Falkholt, the only surviving member of her family, clung to life in hospital.

The 29-year-old Home And Away actor's courageous fight for life made her the public face of the state's shocking holiday road toll after the head-on crash on the Princes Hwy at Mondayong on the South Coast.

The accident killed her parents Lars, 69, and Vivian, 60, and her sister Annabelle, 21, died a few days later.

The horrific crash at Mondayong between Sussex Inlet and Bendalong on December 26, 2017.

It is not known whether Jessica, who died six days after her life support was turned off on January 11, knew her family's fate as she remained in a coma at St George Hospital.

Danielle Dare, centre, with Darrin Collier and Lisa Elmas, the two motorists who pulled the Falkholt girls out of the car after it crashed. Picture: Tim Hunter.

Driver Craig Whitall, 50, a habitual traffic offender who fatally smashed his Toyota Prado four-wheel-drive into the Falkholt family's car on his way home from a methadone clinic, also died in the crash. He had more than 60 traffic convictions to his name.

"It's hard to ever imagine that such a horrible event could happen to you or your family - but as so many other families this year have also realised - crashes can happen anytime, anywhere and to anyone," Ms Dare said.

"This year has been the hardest year imaginable and one I never thought we'd have to face.

I never thought my family would become the poster family of tragedy and all I can hope is that our suffering might just spark a change in the way people conduct themselves on the roads over the season."

Operation Safe Arrival, which begins tomorrow and runs until January 1, to reduce the road toll, with double demerits in force throughout the period for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.

During the 2017/2018 Operation Safe Arrival period, 10 lives were lost in crashes on northern NSW roads.

Far North Region Traffic Tactician, Inspector Peter McMenamin said police would focus on main and backroads leading to key coastal areas such as Grafton and Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree/Foster and the Gold Coast

Motorists are also being reminded that from September 17, 2018 an extra demerit point was added to the penalty for illegally using a mobile phone while driving.

This will add an additional two demerit points in double demerit periods resulting in a total of 10 demerit points for this offence.