Man found guilty of brutal spanner murder

CCTV footage of Jesse Ray Penhall, top right, and David “Panda Norris” entering the workshed prior to Mr Norris’ death. Picture: Supreme Court.

A SOUTH Australian man has been found guilty of murdering another man by bashing him to death with a two-kilogram spanner.

Jesse Ray Penhall, 40, was convicted by a jury of murdering trucking company operator David "Panda" Norris, 39, at a trucking yard at Salisbury, north of Adelaide, in 2017.

During the trial, jurors heard Mr Norris was found in a pool of his own blood on the floor of his workshop and had suffered at least six blows to the head.

Prosecutor Jim Pearce QC alleged Penhall attacked Mr Norris in a workshed with a 2kg spanner, causing multiple skull fractures, brain damage and injuries to his hands and arms.

"Exactly what went wrong is not known, but what is known is that Mr Norris has ended up dead," he said.

"As those blows were inflicted he was probably motionless. He was certainly unable to defend himself."

He further alleged Penhall was driven from the scene by associates and that he disposed of his bloody clothes, including tearing off the bottom half of his tracksuit pants.

Penhall, top right, and another man outside the workshed following Mr Norris’ death. The other man is holding the spanner allegedly used in the incident.

Penhall, however, claimed Mr Norris had attacked him with the tool and he had acted in self-defence.

Penhall told the jury the pair were alone in the workshop when Mr Norris told him "you should be f***ing dead already" and struck him with a spanner.

"I thought I was going to die," he said. "My life was in imminent danger."

He said he wrestled the spanner from Mr Norris and hit him until he fell over, allowing him to escape the workshop.

He told the jury he had survived being shot 14 times in a May 2008 "ambush", but that had left him disabled and fearful of such an event happening again.

He conceded he "kept whacking" Mr Norris - who he claimed had a history of violent behaviour - until he "fell over", but insisted he had no intent to kill.

Penhall told the court he left the scene and did not realise the extent of Mr Norris' injuries until he bit into a KFC burger and noticed blood on his hands.

The jury of eight men and four women deliberated for about five hours over Wednesday and Thursday before reaching their unanimous verdict.

Penhall was remanded in custody to reappear before Justice Malcolm Blue for sentencing submissions in February.