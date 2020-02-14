Jen Aniston oozes sex appeal in candid interview

Take that Brad Pitt.

Weeks after been snapped backstage at the SAG Awards, Jennifer Aniston has shown the Hollywood leading man exactly what he is missing out on.

Sexy and fabulous at 51, the former Friends star has opened up to close friend and fellow actor, Sandra Bullock, for a cover feature in Interview magazine.

Jennifer Aniston in a March 2020 Interview Magazine photo shoot. Picture: Alique for Interview Magazine

"Think of the generation ahead of us," Aniston mused.

"So many of those women were put out to pasture when they were 40, and the fact that we get to still be working and are actually coming into our most creative adventures ever at this point in our life - we're rewriting that narrative that society sort of plastered on us.

"I remember the messaging to me even in my 30s was, 'Don't play a mom, and if you do play a mom make sure it's to a 3-year-old kid'."

Bullock, 55, also revealed in the interview that she and Aniston both previously dated actor Tate Donovan.

Aniston went on to marry Brad Pitt, the pair divorcing in 2005, and subsequently Justin Theroux.

Speaking candidly as friends in the question and answer cover feature, Aniston recalled earlier days in her career when times were tough.

"This is a really tough business that we're in that is not always kind or inclusive or supportive," she said. "A lot of the time, it's the opposite."

"I remember going to auditions and girls would never want to share anything. Or they would talk to you during your auditions to distract you when they knew you were trying to work on your stuff."

Aniston also spoke candidly about her difficult relationship with her mother, late actor Nancy Dow, and said her childhood made her the strong woman she is today.

"I think that it comes from growing up in a household that was destabilised and felt unsafe, watching adults being unkind to each other, and witnessing certain things about human behaviour that made me think: 'I don't want to do that. I don't want to be that. I don't want to experience this feeling I'm having in my body right now. I don't want anyone else that I ever come in contact with ever to feel that'," she said.

"So I guess I have my parents to thank. You can either be angry or be a martyr, or you can say, 'You've got lemons? Let's make lemonade'."