Jemma has a winning style

AS A young girl tagging along with her mum and grandma to salon appointments, Jemma Frame became fascinated with the world of hairdressing.

That early fascination developed into a passion and, after years spent sweeping floors and learning the skills of her trade, a successful career path.

At 22 years of age, Jemma owns and runs Coffs Coast Hair Studio.

Combining her love for the industry, her creative skills and a determination to be in business for herself has seen Jemma create a popular local salon and collect the Outstanding Young Entrepreneur Award at the recent Sunny's Business Awards.

"One of my clients surprised me and nominated me for the award,” Jemma said.

"I was very fortunate to become a finalist and then to have my name called as the winner was incredible. It was a lovely feeling after all the hard work I've put in.”

When she was in Year 10, Jemma began her TAFE course in hairdressing. After gaining her qualifications and spending time in a local salon she knew it was time to step out on her own.

"It felt amazing opening the door to my own salon - finally I was in full control of the services, the hours and what direction the business would take. It is a lot of work but so rewarding.

"As a one-woman operation I can give my clients personal service and have built up great rapport with them.”

And Jemma's advice for anyone wanting to pursue a career in hairdressing or to own their business?

"Just go for it. Don't tell yourself, 'I'm going to do that one day', go out and do it. You don't know what you can achieve until you try.”

Coffs Coast Hair Studio at Shop 4 Boulevard Arcade, 15-21 Harbour Dr Coffs Harbour offers haircuts for ladies, men and children, a full colour service and specialises in bridal and up-styling.

Inquiries/appointments

0466 077 083