Girls star raped by drug dealer

Jemima Kirke reveals she was raped at age 22 by her drug dealer.

AFTER Dr Christine Blasey Ford made an emotional testimony in front of the US Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday, where she accused Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick of sexual assault in harrowing detail, Girls star Jemima Kirke took to social media to share her own #MeToo story.

"I'm hugely grateful to this woman today," she wrote on Twitter, alongside a long note sharing her own traumatic survivor story.

"When I was 22 I was raped by my drug dealer," the 33-year-old actress revealed, before going on to describe how she was victim shamed when she tried to seek help afterwards.

Jemima Kirke reveals she was raped at 22 by her drug dealer. Picture: Getty

"After I kindly asked him to leave (I didn't want to make him angry), I dragged myself to the hospital. After the various STD tests, the doctor said sympathetically, 'You gotta start looking after yourself.' I believed what he meant was, 'This could have been prevented if you weren't hanging out with a drug dealer.'"

Kirke said the doctor's comment made her believe her rape was her own fault, which stopped her from telling anyone or reporting the assault.

She described how she felt "ashamed" and that she deserved to be assaulted because she had "very little self-worth" and "this was what happens to drug addicts".

The cast of HBO’s hit Girls: Jemima Kirke, Allison Williams, Lena Dunham and Zosia Mamet.

"My rape had nothing to do with my choices. Drug dealers don't rape people any more than a family man does," she wrote.

"The rehab counsellors didn't correct that belief. My own mother didn't correct it. F**k anyone who meant well but told me to look at this 'as a sign' that I needed help."

The mother-of-two ended her note with a heartbreaking prediction: "It is likely that my daughter will one day be sexually assaulted. I can't prevent that. She can't prevent that. But no matter what the circumstances, it won't be her fault."

On Thursday, in a show of solidarity with Dr Ford, multiple actresses came forward and revealed their own experiences with sexual assault following the hearing, including Dawson's Creek actress Busy Philipps, who revealed she was raped at age 14, and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, who opened up about an assault in high school.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and was republished with permission.