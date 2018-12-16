Hollywood Horn floats monster title event

Glenn Rushton wants Queensland to host dual title event with Dennis Hogan and Jeff Horn.

His life may be set to grace the big screen but Jeff Horn is focused on his next fight.

Just days after Sydney-based film production company Unbreakable Films revealed it was planning a film based on Horn's life, the former world champion is closing in his next opponent.

The Courier Mail reported Horn would be looking to headline a dual world title event in Queensland next year, fight with a fight against unbeaten Argentinian WBA super welterweight champion Brian Castano.

His Irish-born sparring partner Dennis Hogan would also look to face unbeaten Mexican WBO light middleweight titleholder Jamie Munguia, after the 33-year-old became the mandatory challenger for the world title following a unanimous decision win over Jamie Weetch last night. It takes his record to 28-1 with one draw.

Castano won the interim WBA title in 2016 and has defended it twice, being elevated to the regular titleholder before his knockout of Cedric Vitu in March.

The 29-year-old champion is undefeated in 15 fights with 11 knockouts.

Horn previously held the WBO 67kg welterweight belt before losing it to American Terence Crawford when he was knocked out in the ninth round in June.

He then fought Anthony Mundine at 70kg, which has signalled a step up in weight to light middleweight or super welterweight and Horn seems to want to stay at the new weight.

After knocking Mundine out in 96 seconds, Horn signalled his intent to kick on at the new weight.

"I was expecting a tough fight from Choc," Horn said after the Mundine bout.

"(But) I felt really really strong at this weight.

"They'll know I'm more dangerous at this weight."

The picture set to become iconic in Australian boxing.

After the fight, Horn's trainer Glenn Rushton said the two would explore all options for Horn's future, including pursuing fights at welterweight, light middleweight and middleweight. Rushton wants a rematch with Crawford - although he admitted that would be a few fights away at least - and also threw up the world's biggest earning boxer and middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez as a possible opponent.

Horn is ranked number five in the world in the middleweight division but was ranked world number three by BoxRec earlier this month.

If the fight could return to Queensland, it would be the third major fight Horn has brought to his home state in recent years following his stunning wins at Suncorp Stadium over both Manny Pacquiao and last month's fight against Mundine.

Horn fights have been a cash cow for Queensland as it was reported by The Australian in 2017 that the fight between Horn and Pacquiao alone brought $25 million to the Queensland economy.

Jeff Horn’s win over Manny Pacquiao announced his arrival in international boxing.

The other big news for Horn was the film based on his life.

Announced last week, the film will chronicle Horn's life, from bullied schoolboy to world champion, and will also explore his relationship with his trainer and mentor, Rushton.

The former primary school teacher first shot to international stardom in 2017 when he beat Pacquiao, who was at the time considered to be the best active boxer in the world.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be entrusted with telling this incredible and extremely important story," Unbreakable Films Managing Director Kristie Spillane said in a press release.

"This is so much bigger than the sport (of boxing) and it's about Glenn as much as it is Jeff. There's something about the two of them together that's created a force of nature that has defied logic.

Horn celebrates with stablemate Dennis Hogan and Queensland Minister for Sport Kate Jones.

"For Glenn to have taken this timid, suicidal kid and turned him into a world champion is unbelievable. You won't find a better testament to the power of belief and perseverance. We want every person who's been made to feel like they're not good enough to know this epic story of hope that will resonate with people from all over the world."

Production on the film will begin in mid-2019 with a global release in 2020.

Maybe Horn will be able to add to the story between now and then.

