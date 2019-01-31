Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dan Shearin leaving Southport Courthouse on Monday. Picture: Jerad Williams
Dan Shearin leaving Southport Courthouse on Monday. Picture: Jerad Williams
Crime

Dead cheerleader's ex 'stalked nine women'

by Kirstin Payne
31st Jan 2019 11:14 AM | Updated: 11:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JAYDEN Moorea, formerly known as Dan Shearin, has been charged for allegedly stalking nine Gold Coast women.

The charges are a result of an investigation into a separate matter from 2013.

 

The 45-year-old cruise ship singer was charged with nine counts of stalking and is due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court today.

It will be alleged that between 1999 and 2014, he stalked nine different women by sending them threatening, abusive and degrading text messages.

It will be further alleged he would park his car and sit outside their homes.

Breeana Robinson and Dan Shearin
Breeana Robinson and Dan Shearin

 

Moorea will remain in custody until a bail hearing on March 13.

Police will also allege Moorea used fake social media to cause concern and fear.

The cruise ship singer was arrested late last week over the death of Gold Coast cheerleader Breeana Robinson.

More Stories

breeana robinson court crime dan shearin editors picks gold coast jayden moorea stalking charges

Top Stories

    Candidates share their tunnel visions with residents

    Candidates share their tunnel visions with residents

    News State Government candidates have met with members of the Coffs Bypass Action Group to advise of their positions on the Coffs Harbour Bypass.

    • 31st Jan 2019 12:00 PM
    Have you seen this man?

    Have you seen this man?

    News Police on search for wanted man.

    • 31st Jan 2019 12:00 PM
    Shark or dolphin? Drones determine the odds

    premium_icon Shark or dolphin? Drones determine the odds

    News Southern Cross University study on two years of beach drone footage

    Reduced speed limit on Pacific Highway

    premium_icon Reduced speed limit on Pacific Highway

    News Changed traffic conditions on the Mid North Coast.