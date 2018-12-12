Jarvis young guns fit and firing

READY TO GO: Rosy Elsie stormed home to win in her last start and will be out to do the same tomorrow.

READY TO GO: Rosy Elsie stormed home to win in her last start and will be out to do the same tomorrow. Sam Flanagan

HORSE RACING:

Nearly $250,000 in prize money is on offer tomorrow at Coffs Harbour Racing Club and local trainer Jim Jarvis is hopeful his chargers can land a percentage of it.

Jarvis has the promising gelding Impulsive Maneuver in race eight and believes the three-year-old is city bound.

"I was going to place him in a highway race in Sydney the week after this meeting,” Jarvis said.

"But after his trial in Grafton recently I felt he needed a run before going there.

"So he'll benefit from this race first up and then I'll have a look what's next.”

Impulsive Maneuver has had five starts for two wins over 1000m and 1100m respectively but his trainer is adamant he has further in him.

"He will for sure ... 1000m is standard first-up procedure but he can acquit himself at any distance, he's very versatile,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis's other big threat is Rosy Elsie, with the filly set to go around in the seventh race over 1300m.

The three-year-old won over 1415m in her last start and Jarvis is confident she will go well again.

"We could see the race suited her and coming back to the 1300m isn't an issue,” he said.

"If she gets that little bit of luck in running she will be right there at the finish.

"The thing about her is she can be placed anywhere in running ... when the speed's on she can sit off them and when there's no speed she can go forward.”

The meeting tomorrow features eight races.