Jarryd Hayne to stand trial over alleged sexual assault

Two-time NRL player of the year Jarryd Hayne has been committed to stand trial accused of sexual assault.

The former rugby league fullback, who was twice awarded the Dally M medal as the NRL's best player, has not yet formally pleaded but his lawyer has indicated he denies the two charges of aggravated sexual assault.

Jarryd Hayne arrives at Newcastle Court this morning. Picture: Darren Pateman

The 31-year-old, who quit the Parramatta Eels in 2014 to pursue a gridiron career, was charged in November after a 26-year-old woman told police the pair met on social media and then in person in Newcastle in September 2018.

Hayne is due to be arraigned in the NSW District Court on July 25. Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday was told a trial isn't expected "much earlier" than September 2020.

The 31-year-old is facing two counts of aggravated sexual assault. Picture: Darren Pateman

Magistrate Robert Stone granted Hayne a bail variation to allow him to live in Perth temporarily to attend a Christian education course.

Two recent letters from Christian evangelism group Youth With A Mission were tendered.

Prosecutor Hamish Fitzharding had argued against the move, citing the risk to community safety.