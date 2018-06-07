Hayne ‘rape’ case reaches court

THE rape allegation against Jarryd Hayne reaches a San Jose court today, days after it emerged that mediation talks had failed and a jury trial would take place.

A case management hearing is scheduled for 2pm Wednesday local time (7am Thursday AEST) at Santa Clara County Court in San Jose, California, where the alleged attack is claimed to have occurred while the NRL star was playing in the NFL.

The hearing with Judge Lucy Koh will lay out the deadlines and rules for the trial of the Parramatta Eels player, including the possible date.

Hayne and three friends - Bryce Poisel and Tim Dengate and former New Zealand rugby league player Krisnan Inu - have been named as "foreign nationals" who will would give evidence, possibly in Australia, for the lawsuit.

Jarryd Hayne is accused of raping a woman during his time playing for NFL team the San Francisco 49ers. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The female accuser, known only as JV, claims the rugby league player raped her at his San Jose apartment in the early hours of December 21, 2015, during his time playing for NFL team the San Francisco 49ers.

Mr Hayne denies the allegation.

JV claims she met the Australian at a San Jose dive bar where he was drinking with some of his teammates. She claims she was blackout drunk when she went home in an Uber with Mr Hayne to his apartment, where she says the alleged attack took place.

The woman alleges Mr Hayne flipped her over and said "no kissing", and she felt a sharp pain in her vagina. When she woke there the next morning, she claims the bedsheets were soaked in her blood.

The Parramatta Eels star denies the allegation he raped a woman at his apartment in San Jose after a boozy night out. Picture: AFP Photo / Getty Images North America / Ezra Shaw

She did not immediately report the crime, she says because she was afraid she would not be believed. When she did, the case was initially thrown out by San Jose Police Department because it said there was a lack of evidence, before she filed a civil suit.

JV is represented by top lawyer John Clune, who is expected to send a colleague in his place.

Mr Clune represented a woman who accused Los Angeles Lakes star Kobe Bryant of rape in 2003. The criminal case was dropped and the parties settled out of court.

Mr Hayne is represented by Mark Baute, who successfully defended NBA star Derrick Rose in a rape trial.