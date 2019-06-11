In-form Wallace keen to catch Kevvie’s eye

Jarrod Wallace of the Titans gets into space during the Round 13 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Gold Coast Titans at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Jarrod Wallace will be hanging his Origin credentials on form rather than foot speed when Kevin Walters selects his Queensland side for Game II.

The big prop happily poked fun at his distinct lack of pace after being run down by Anthony Milford during Gold Coast's eight-point win over Brisbane.

Wallace found himself in the clear with nine minutes to play after latching onto Milford's fifth-tackle kick but could only manage 30 metres before losing the ball in contact near halfway.

"I've only got a 20m sprint capacity," Wallace joked.

As soon as I get into the open, my hamstrings and calves just lock up but no one else was around so I just tucked it under and went for it.

"I'm filthy on myself because the way I fell you're very prone to popping them out like that and sliding is a bit safer."

Raw pace aside, few players impressed more than Wallace did against his former club.

Wallace (centre) consoles former teammates Anthony Milford and Andrew McCullough after Gold Coast’s upset win over Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

The 27-year-old racked up 235 metres and 26 tackles in a 60-minute shift that would've caught Walters' watchful eye in the grandstand and he's making no secret of his Origin intent.

"My goal is to do what I've been doing for the past six weeks cause that's only going to put me in the circle to be picked (for Game II)," Wallace said.

"I know that if I'm doing my job here, Kevvie's always going to be watching.

"I've let him know that I'm always there and like I said, I've been really happy with my form so it's just up to Kevvie."

Queensland Maroons coach Kevin Walters was a keen spectator at the Broncos-Titans game and Jarrod Wallace is eager to impress. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

Wallace paid tribute to Titans physio Dan Ferris for getting him to peak physical condition after his return from suspension lay-off and rates his past six weeks being among "the best (he's) played in a while".

Particularly against Brisbane, where the novelty of beating his old side never wears off.

"It's always good to have a bit of a joke with them (Broncos players) off the field when I'm coming off or carrying of the kick-off," Wallace said.

"And it's always good to beat them at Suncorp."

Gold Coast duo Jai Arrow and Jarrod Wallace were Maroons teammates last year. Will we see Wallace return to the side in 2019? Picture: Peter Wallis

Gold Coast remain second-last despite the win and must take full advantage of their forgiving mid-season draw if they're to launch an unlikely finals tilt.

Garth Brennan's side will enjoy back-to-back home games against NZ Warriors and Manly either side of bye weekends before travelling to Penrith in Round 17.

Wallace is hungry to see his side fulfil their potential and hopes winning more games will speed up Ash Taylor's early return from personal issues.

Ash Taylor was granted personal leave by the Gold Coast Titans last week and will remain away indefinitely. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

"Obviously he (Ash) hasn't been playing his best footy but at the end of the day, we want to make sure that he's happy and healthy off the field and then that's going to come onto the field," he said.

"All the boys are here for him and we're going to try and make it better by winning games for him so when he comes back, he's confident and happy."

Taylor was granted leave to have counselling following the Titans' 6-4 loss to the Cowboys in Round 12.