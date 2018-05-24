Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jarrod Bleijie reads out mean tweets in a Facebook video.
Jarrod Bleijie reads out mean tweets in a Facebook video.
News

Bleijie: Why are tweeters so unkind?

by Sarah Vogler
24th May 2018 6:50 AM

STATE Opposition frontbencher Jarrod Bleijie has channelled US comedian Jimmy Kimmel and created his own version of Kimmel's popular "Mean Tweets" segment, reading out responses his received on Twitter after he was critical of questions asked of him by a public servant yesterday.

 

The tweet garnered quite the reaction online and attracted more than 350 mostly critical responses.

The education and industrial relations spokesman and Member for Kawana posted a video to Facebook and Twitter in which he read out a selection of the responses he had received.

Portraits of the Queen and Captain Cook can be seen hanging on the wall behind him, beside the Australian flag.

Former NSW premier Mike Baird attempted the same thing during his time in office, but his video was pulled offline over copyright concerns as Everybody Hurts by R.E.M. and Shake It Off by Taylor Swift were playing in the background.

Meanwhile, One Nation Senate candidate and former Buderim MP Steve Dickson has taken to Facebook to target Australia's 'political correctness', concentrating heavily on the gender issue.

His video attracted more than 12,000 views after being posted overnight.

His answer to end the madness? Vote One Nation, of course.

jarrod bleijie queensland politics social media sunshine coast twitter

Top Stories

    Trans-Tasman kayaker rides out rising seas

    premium_icon Trans-Tasman kayaker rides out rising seas

    News Kayaker paddling to New Zealand sits 220km off the coastline amid six metre seas. After 15-hour days on the oars he sleeps and loses 15-20km every night.

    Large cross-border search ends with 22 charges for man

    Large cross-border search ends with 22 charges for man

    Crime Police have charged a 29-year-old St George man with 22 offences

    • 24th May 2018 7:28 AM
    Harbour dolphin sea pen plan moving to next stage

    premium_icon Harbour dolphin sea pen plan moving to next stage

    News Feasibility study for Jetty 'sea pen' one step closer

    A rural escape in the heart of Middle Boambee

    A rural escape in the heart of Middle Boambee

    Property This luxury rural escape is set on 10 acres

    Local Partners