Japanese gun wins title in top final

LAST TWO STANDING: Runner up Addeen Idrakie with winner Ryoshei Kobayashi.

JAPAN’S Ryosei Kobayashi has taken out the Roberts and Morrow North Coast Squash Open in Coffs Harbour with a skilful performance in the final.

Taking on Malaysia’s Addeen Idrakie, Kobayashi was able to get the job done in four games and secure him a place in the World Championships later this year in Qatar.

Kobayashi had a tough path to the final, beating top seed Evan Williams in the semi’s.

The opening game had both players prepared to be patient with length creating plenty of long rallies with the score equal for the majority of the game.

However Kobayashi found the corners better to take a 1- 0 lead. The second game saw Idrakie gain a break and looking to square the score at 1-1 but Ryosie showed some amazing court coverage to create chances to win the closing tie break and find himself two games to nil up.

Idrakie appeared a little leg weary and no doubt was feeling the effects of tough competition leading into the final.

Though in the third game his reply was textbook length and precision drops, changing the tempo to nullify attacking opportunities by Kobayashi to close out the game with the loss of four points and find himself back in the contest.

The fourth game had both players lengthening the rallies with similar motives before Kobayashi gained the break he needed to place all the pressure on Idrakie who errored and Kobayashi claimed victory in 62 minutes.

“It feels absolutely amazing,” Kobayashi said after the final.

“I have never felt this happy in my career as a squash player. Thank you so much Coffs Harbour Squash and all the sponsors for this amazing event.”

The women’s final was like a fairytale as unseeded Aifa Azman took out number one seed Vanessa Chu in just 23 minutes.

“I’m very happy to win the final match in three and qualify to the World Championships,” Azman said.

“I’ll be playing with Vanessa again next week in Melbourne. Hopefully I’ll do well.”