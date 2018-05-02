BRING the family for a day of music, magicians, kojis castle and traditional water melon smashing competitions at the annual Japanese Festival of Children Day.

Pop-up Japanese restaurants, cooking demonstrations, calligraphy, kite building and flying origami, samurai warriors, koi displays, bonsai and anime comics add up to a whole lot of activity at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden, May 6 from 10am to 3pm.

All children who come to the festival, in their idea of Japanese costume, can take part in the grand parade.

The festival is hosted by the volunteers of The Koi Society of Australia Coffs Harbour Branch who also hold their Annual Koi Fish show of spectacular multi-coloured Koi fish.

Entry by gold coin donation.