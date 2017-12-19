Japan in the heart of Coffs

DIVINE DISHES: Chefs Kim and Koo, of Ootoya, are so busy, they need more help in the kitchen.

WHEN you do what you love, it shows. Chef Koo and Chef Kim are passionate about creating great Japanese food.

The doors to their restaurant, Ootoya Japanese Sushi Bar, have been open for a little over 12 months and these two chefs and business partners have quickly earned a reputation among Coffs Coast diners for authentic, flavoursome Japanese cuisine.

It is difficult to pick a favourite from the diverse menu of sushi, sashimi and hot dishes with tempting options including kingprawn tempura, wagyu bulgogi roll, kingfish sashimi, chicken katsu and salmon teppanyaki.

"We have a large menu, there is something for everyone,” Chef Koo said.

"One of our most popular dishes is the teriyaki chicken.”

This is no ordinary chicken dish.

The delicate combination of flavours in the teriyaki sauce drizzled over melt-in-the-mouth chicken pieces redefines this Asian staple.

The traditional Japanese bento boxes are also a hit with local lunchtime diners.

The restaurant in the centre of the city is open for lunch and dinner and is fully licensed - which means you can enjoy sake, plum wine or maybe a boutique Japanese beer with your meal.

With top marks for taste, texture and presentation, it is no surprise this restaurant has many regulars and word-of-mouth about Ootoya is positive.

"After working in a Japanese restaurant in Sydney, I started moving and working up the coast,” Chef Koo said.

"First at Taree then Port Macquarie, before opening Ootoya in Coffs Harbour.

"I came here because I want the people to taste my food. Ootoya is Japanese for 'big gate - big welcome' and we are very happy here.

"The only thing is we are so busy, me and Chef Kim need more help in the kitchen and are looking for another chef or cook experienced in Japanese food to work with us full-time.”

Are you that chef? Contact Chef Koo for more details about the position.

Ootoya at Shop 46, Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour, is open for lunch walk-ins 11.30am to 2pm and dinner (bookings preferred) 5.30pm until late. Inquiries 6651 7770.