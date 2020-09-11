Jan relishes opportunity with the ‘people in charge’

JAN Jaafr only arrived in Coffs Harbour a few years ago and already he is championing the cause of his peers.

When the opportunity arose to join the first Regional Youth Taskforce, Mr Jaafr jumped at it, not just to help the young people of Coffs Harbour, but to better understand the local issues for himself.

The taskforce is a Ministerial advocacy group with a direct line to government to raise issues faced by young people and Mr Jaafr, who settled in the region three years ago, immediately set about discovering what message his peers had for “the people in charge”.

Mr Jaafr entered Australia as a refugee, having fled Alleppo in northern Syria with his family when he was 10 years old.

“It was great, they helped me a lot,” he said.

“It was a really big step for me, especially being in a new country … and when I asked I found the answers.”

When the RYT first met in Sydney, through discussions with the other representatives, he realised the issues affecting young people in Coffs Harbour bore some similarity to those of his regional peers.

And despite the coronavirus throwing up new challenges for the group, they were able to come together and put suggestions to government which included issues around transportation, drivers licences and a lack of activities.

Mr Jaafr was enthusastic about the RYT and emphasised that the key achievement was that the taskforce had laid the groundwork for future groups to continue the dialogue with government.

“It is a really great thing, we started to figure out the issues and started finding the solutions for it,” he said.

“Every generation has new issues when they are coming up … it is a great thing to have a new generation to keep letting people know we are here.”

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said Mr Jaafr was a valuable member of the inaugural 2020 Taskforce and he is encouraging young people aged between 12 and 24 to take his place.

“For young people in my electorate, this is your chance to be heard, to voice your opinion on local issues, represent your mates and peers and help make decisions that drive change in your own community,” Mr Singh said.

“Between drought, bushfire and COVID-19, the past year has placed significant new pressures on young people in regional communities and it is more important than ever the interests of our local youth are appropriately represented.

“We know each region has different challenges, so we are seeking an even representation of two members from each of the nine NSW regions and we are looking for applications from everybody.”

Minister for Regional Youth Bronnie Taylor says the inaugural RYT provided advice and feedback on local issues resulting in immediate action and work undertaken to deliver real improvements.

NSW Minister for Regional Youth Bronnie Taylor. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

“It is hard to believe that almost a year has passed since NSW’s first Regional Youth Taskforce came together to have a hand in making decisions and create change, but 2021 is around the corner and it’s time for more voices to raise fresh ideas,” Mrs Taylor said.

“In the brief time the 18 members of the 2020 Taskforce have worked together they have fed into youth strategies, made changes to the process for upgrading a P1 driver's licence online and advised on a holiday program for families living in drought.

“I want to personally thank each of the outgoing members from the 2020 Taskforce for their passion and commitment to supporting young people in regional NSW and urge every young person with an idea to make the time to apply to be involved next year.”

Travel costs and accommodation will be covered for Regional Youth Taskforce members travelling across NSW for meetings.

To find out more or submit an application visit www.nsw.gov.au/regional-nsw/regional-youth-taskforce. Applications are open until October 18.