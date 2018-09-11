Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jamie Oliver chased an intruder through his home and pinned him down. Picture: Supplied
Jamie Oliver chased an intruder through his home and pinned him down. Picture: Supplied
Celebrity

Jamie Oliver pins down home intruder

11th Sep 2018 7:39 AM

JAMIE Oliver has been hailed a hero after he chased and tackled an "aggressive" house raider.

The TV star caught the criminal trying to break into his home in North London, where his wife and five children were sleeping, on Tuesday last week.

He then chased him down the street and pinned him to the floor until cops arrived, The Sun reports.

The intruder had already attempted to break into other properties nearby before smashing into Mr Oliver's eight-bedroom mansion.

Mr Oliver instinctively jumped into action after hearing the drama unfold in his street - but when the chef investigated, he found the raider targeting his own home.

A source told the Mirror: "He was face-to-face with the burglar himself as he tried to smash his way into his house as well.

"Jamie went absolutely mad and sprinted after the man down the street before catching up with him and pinning him down to the floor.

"He was then joined by his driver and a handful of neighbours who helped him hold down the burglar until police arrived to arrest him."

Related Items

burglary chef editors picks home invasion intruder jamie oliver london

Top Stories

    My Health Record fuels family violence fears

    premium_icon My Health Record fuels family violence fears

    News WOMEN in violent relationships fear their partner will be able to track down their residential addresses through their child’s My Health Record.

    Drive-thru coffee chain comes to Coffs

    premium_icon Drive-thru coffee chain comes to Coffs

    News Coffee shop could breathe fresh air into retail complex.

    Man in custody on child pornography and drug charges

    premium_icon Man in custody on child pornography and drug charges

    Crime A man is in custody charged with child pornography and drug offences

    Determined riders take on 538km for sick kids

    Determined riders take on 538km for sick kids

    News Todd Blewitt riding in the name of his son, a brain tumour survivor.

    Local Partners