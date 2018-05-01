‘Redemption story’: CA boss offers banned trio lifeline

James Sutherland says this is not the end of the road for David Warner the Test player.

DAVID Warner will be 32 by the time his ban from Australian cricket comes to an end but Cricket Australia boss James Sutherland insists the door is not closed on a return to national duty for the axed vice-captain.

Warner was found responsible for masterminding the ploy to tamper with the ball in Cape Town by a CA investigation in March, landing him a 12-month ban from professional cricket in or for Australia. He has also been barred from any future leadership roles.

The heavy sanctions saw Warner admit he may never get the chance to play for Australia again but Sutherland maintains this is not the end of the road for the opener. And the same applies to Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft.

"Everyone deserves their chance and their own personal redemption story is very much in their own hands now," Sutherland said on SEN's 'Whateley'.

"Each of them have to go about that during the time they're out of the game and prove that their worthy (and) prove to the Australian selectors that they should want them back.

"They deserve that opportunity.

Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft are serving lengthy bans.

"I feel for all three players. I feel forgiveness for all of them. I feel sympathy for them and I want to see them all come back and play their best cricket. I believe they all can."

Sutherland firmly denied it was a mistake to appoint Warner as vice-captain in 2015, despite a string of indiscretions in the years' prior. Sutherland himself had told the left-hander "to stop looking for trouble" after an onfield run-in with India's Rohit Sharma. Less than eight months later the opener was named Smith's deputy.

"It's easy to make those observations in hindsight," Sutherland said on Tuesday when asked if appointing Warner vice-captain was a mistake.

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland.

"David was very focused on being a better cricketer, being a better leader, being a better person and he worked very hard on those things. There were certainly good signals in that regard.

"You've only got to go to the end of our season in Australia before the team went to South Africa where he captained the team (in) a successful tri-series T20 competition to victory.

"All of the reports were that he led the team with aplomb. His leadership in all that was outstanding."

Warner and Smith will both be free to resume playing duties in March 2019, with Bancroft's ban ending this summer.