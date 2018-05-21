‘Who invited him?’: Blunt retort

JAMES Blunt had a hilarious response as he hit back at a Twitter user who asked him how he managed to get an invite to the royal wedding.

Many people were confused as to why the singer, 44, was a guest at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, The Sun reported.

Blunt catches up with Elton John after the ceremony. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

One user, @Zoeinthesky, asked: "Who invited James Blunt to the royal wedding?"

Blunt had a witty reply to the now-deleted tweet, writing back: "I'll give you two guesses."

While the star may seem an odd choice to attend the nuptials, he is in fact a friend of the royal groom.

He served in the army with Prince Harry, 33, and was personally invited by him to attend the Invictus Games.

Blunt attended the wedding with his wife Sofia Wellesley. Picture: AFP/Pool/Danny Lawson

James attended the big day with his wife Sofia Wellesley, who he married in 2014.

While he was all suited up, his wife looked incredible in a floral dress and fascinator.

The funny Twitter exchange came as the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex sealed their marriage with a kiss on the steps of the chapel.

They tied the knot in a groundbreaking modern ceremony complete with a gospel choir and American bishop.

Blunt is good mates with the groom. Picture: AFP/Pool/Owen Humphreys

Meghan wore a stunning off-the-shoulder Givenchy Haute Couture dress and a dazzling 1932 dazzling Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara lent to her by the Queen.

The bride also wore a stunning five-metre-long veil, decorated with hand-embroidered flowers representing all 53 countries of the Commonwealth - a design detail requested by Meghan herself.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.