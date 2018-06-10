Star slammed for ‘chokehold’ attack

ACTOR Jamela Jamil has slammed Quentin Tarantino's casting of actor Emile Hirsch in his new all-star Manson family film, saying the actor still hasn't apologised for violently attacking her best friend.

The Good Place actress took to Twitter after it was revealed Hirsch, 33, would join Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Pacino and Margot Robbie in the upcoming film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Hirsch has been cast as Jay Sebring, the Hollywood hairdresser murdered alongside Sharon Tate in the Manson family's evil rampage.

Jamil slammed Hirsch's return to Hollywood, referring to his 2015 attack on Paramount Pictures executive Daniele Bernfeld at the Sundance Film Festival.

Cool. Emile Hirsch strangled my tiny female best friend until she blacked out at a party in front of dozens of witnesses at Sundance Film Festival (and was convicted) but Tarantino just cast him in a movie. INTENSE case of rich white male privelege eh? Cool. Cool. Cool. 🖕🏽 pic.twitter.com/FkZNmK5fda — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) June 8, 2018

Hirsch allegedly "blindsided" Ms Bernfeld by coming up behind her, putting her in a choke hold, and throwing her on the ground.

The actor had been drinking and said he didn't remember the details of the attack. In August 2015, he pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanour assault.

According to police reports, Hirsch called Bernfeld a "rich girl" before allegedly pulling her "across the table and onto the floor" where he strangled her.

"It took two people to pull him off me, and if not for their intervention, the attack would have continued," Bernfeld said of the attack at the time. "I thought I was going to die."

Jamil said that the attack had left her friend with post-traumatic stress disorder PTSD. She also said the actor never paid for Ms Bernfeld's treatment or apologised to her.

Let’s cast actors who haven’t assaulted any women, and teach the next generation that assaulting women isn’t just a “mistake”, it’s a career ending decision. People should absolutely be able to find jobs after prison, just not in huge Hollywood films being paid so well — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) June 9, 2018

And treated like royalty. Let’s change our messaging and keep to the promises of the Time’s Up movement. To the actors in these films, don’t wear black to the awards ceremonies and wear your Time’s Up pins and then work alongside people who have abused women. — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) June 9, 2018