Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cowboys hooker Jake Granville faces a one-game ban. Picture: AAP
Cowboys hooker Jake Granville faces a one-game ban. Picture: AAP
Rugby League

Suspension blow for Maroons Origin hopeful

19th May 2019 12:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND State of Origin hopeful Jake Granville risks missing one last chance to press for selection for next month's series opener after being charged with dangerous contact.

Granviille was cited after an incident in North Queens;and's 17-10 won over Parramatta in Townsville on Saturday night.

With carry-over demerit points, not even an early guilty plea would save the North Queensland hooker from a one-game ban.

Granville would need to successfully beat the charge at an NRL judiciary appearance or miss Saturday's clash with Canberra - the Cowboys' last outing before the Queensland and NSW teams are announced for Origin I on June 5.

Granville has firmed for the Queensland No.9 jersey with Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough (knee) and Roosters dummy-half Jake Friend (biceps) out of contention for Origin I.

More Stories

cowboys jake granville nrl rugby league state of origin
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'Tarnished goods': Oakeshott's career is most likely over

    premium_icon 'Tarnished goods': Oakeshott's career is most likely over

    News ROB Oakeshott said it's 'highly unlikely' he will continue his political career after conceding defeat in Cowper and describing himself as 'tarnished goods'.

    Oakeshott was a square peg in a round hole at The Nationals

    premium_icon Oakeshott was a square peg in a round hole at The Nationals

    News ROB Oakeshott reveals why he walked away from the party.

    Conaghan isn't proud of The Nationals attacks on Oakeshott

    premium_icon Conaghan isn't proud of The Nationals attacks on Oakeshott

    News CONAGHAN not a fan of material used against Oakeshott.