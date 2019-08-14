Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Life in prison - profile on Parklea Prison general manager Peter Ma'a
Life in prison - profile on Parklea Prison general manager Peter Ma'a
Crime

Jail in lockdown as prisoner climbs onto roof

by AAP
14th Aug 2019 4:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Sydney jail is in lockdown after a prisoner climbed onto the roof.

Operators of Parklea Correction Centre, in the city's northwest, confirmed the prisoner climbed onto facility's roof about 9.30am on Wednesday.

Parklea Correctional Centre was put in lockdown this morning.
Parklea Correctional Centre was put in lockdown this morning.

The centre has been placed in lockdown and Corrective Services NSW's specialised security operations group has been called to manage the situation.

"The inmate and the roof are in a contained area," an MTC-Broadspectrum spokeswoman said in a statement.

"The incident will be subject to an investigation and the inmate involved may face internal disciplinary action and criminal charges. No one has been injured."

It comes a day after a 25-year-old prisoner allegedly spat on a staff member.

MTC-Broadspectrum said it was the same inmate who is accused of assaulting and threatening staff at Westmead Hospital during a recent hospital escort.

"This inmate will be subject to internal charges and disciplinary action," the spokeswoman said.

jail lockdown lockdown prisoner escape prisoner revolt prison roof

Top Stories

    Coffs Coast mourns a remarkable lady

    premium_icon Coffs Coast mourns a remarkable lady

    News Businesswoman and community stalwart Kerry Hines has died.

    Findings from the bottom of the harbour

    premium_icon Findings from the bottom of the harbour

    News A group of freedivers came together to find out what's down there

    Politicians score points as workers face cuts

    premium_icon Politicians score points as workers face cuts

    Business Politicians score points while Essential Energy workers face cuts.

    Construction begins on $11m trades training hub

    premium_icon Construction begins on $11m trades training hub

    News The facility could deliver 200 new training places