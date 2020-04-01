Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Jail for Chinese 'profiteers' sending COVID-19 supplies home

by Georgia Clark
1st Apr 2020 6:36 AM

 

Exporting face masks or hand sanitiser will be punished with up to five years in jail, as will price-gouging of these and other "essential goods".

The moves come as a Chinese-backed company that recently sent 10,000 masks, 30,000 protective gowns and 68,000 disposable gloves from Sydney to Shanghai claims it is now amassing supplies that it will donate to Australian doctors and nurses.

To ensure there is no repeat of the Chinese takeaway, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has moved to ban exports of gloves, gowns, goggles, visors or alcohol wipes, as well as masks or hand sanitiser.

Customs can now seize the goods which will be added to the national medical stockpile if they are not defective.

In a second regulation change, Health Minister Greg Hunt has attacked price gouging of the same critical items - defined as trying to charge more than 20 per cent over what was originally paid for the goods.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Jail for Chinese 'profiteers' sending COVID-19 supplies home

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid019 crime editors picks jail profiteers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Capacity doubled as COVID-19 cases rise on Mid North Coast

        premium_icon Capacity doubled as COVID-19 cases rise on Mid North Coast

        News The local health district will boost capacity as the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases rise.

        Doctors, nurses unite in Shire to open drive-through clinic

        premium_icon Doctors, nurses unite in Shire to open drive-through clinic

        News In absence of government funding, an independent clinic has opened.

        From takeaway to exercise: Unravelling NSW’s virus laws

        premium_icon From takeaway to exercise: Unravelling NSW’s virus laws

        Information Questions answered on COVID-19 social distancing rules in NSW

        Purple patch for Coffs trainer continues in Grafton

        premium_icon Purple patch for Coffs trainer continues in Grafton

        Sport It was Gangika’s third win at her 13th start