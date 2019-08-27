Menu
was at day six of the Grafton jail community picket line. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner
JAIL CLOSURE: Fears for loss of pay and conditions

Tim Howard
by
27th Aug 2019 11:45 AM
THE CLOSURE of the old Grafton jail next year is another step toward a US-style privatisation of the NSW prison system says a union representing jail workers.

Public Service Association General Secretary Stewart Little said jail workers had painful experiences transitioning from public to private system and wanted to avoid this happening at Grafton.

"The Public Service Association is fundamentally opposed to the US-style privatisation of NSW's justice system," said Mr Little.

"The closure of Grafton Jail represents another step in that direction.

"As we've learnt from painful experiences in Parklea, and numerous other examples around the world, private prisons do not work."

Mr Little said the Clarence Correctional Centre at Lavadia would be the largest jail in Australia and in private control for 20 years.

"The government announced in 2015 it would build the largest correction centre in the country. Serco is contracted to run it for the next 20 years," he said.

"Serco has an obligation to the community and the taxpayers of NSW to make sure that the jail is well run and safe for the workers, inmates and nearby residents.

"Serco must offer pay and conditions that will attract experienced officers, including those who work in the public system at Grafton jail.

"The PSA wants certainty for the officers who work in the public Grafton jail, and the broader community. This includes an undertaking from the government and Serco that pay and conditions at the new Clarence Correctional Centre will reflect those in the public system."

The union only learned today of the government's plans to close the old jail.

"Today I spoke with the Commissioner and the Minister's office to explore a range of options for Grafton jail officers. One option discussed is the redeployment of officers across the department and to the new Clarence Correctional Centre," he said.

"The last thing NSW needs is the failures of Parklea, where the operator tried to slash pay and conditions, and ultimately made the jail unsafe, repeated."

