Rolling Stones resume tour after Mick Jagger heart op
Celebrity

Jagger’s stunning comeback

by New York Post
23rd Jun 2019 4:16 PM

Yes, time is still on Mick Jagger's side, and he has proven yet again that when you start him up, you know he'll never stop.

After the 75-year-old rocker had to undergo a heart valve replacement procedure in April, forcing the Rolling Stones to postpone their US tour, the ageless wonder was his old shimmying self when the band kicked off their delayed opening show in Chicago.

With the Stones taking the stage to Street Fighting Man, Jagger showed he still had plenty of punch left in him.

And Mick was happy - and the crowd was thrilled.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers went on to perform classics such as Gimme Shelter, Sympathy for the Devil, Brown Sugar, Tumbling Dice and You Can't Always Get What You Want.

Fittingly, the sold-out concert closed with (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, the Stones' 1965 No. 1 hit that never fails to satisfy after all these years.

