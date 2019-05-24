Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jacqui Lambie casts her vote to get back in the Senate. Picture: Chris Kidd
Jacqui Lambie casts her vote to get back in the Senate. Picture: Chris Kidd
Politics

Jacqui Lambie 'living on Vegemite toast'

by Alexis Carey
24th May 2019 2:06 PM

OUTSPOKEN senator-elect Jacqui Lambie has opened up about her struggle to live off just $150 a week after being booted out of parliament.

Ms Lambie - who has made a stunning comeback after being re-elected last weekend - was kicked out of parliament in 2017 after revealing she was a dual citizen.

In an exclusive interview with The New Daily, Ms Lambie said the sudden loss of income left her broke and that she survived off Vegemite toast, with a budget of just $150 per week.

She eventually fell behind in her mortgage repayments but refused to go on the dole, instead appearing on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here to pay for her Senate campaign.

She claims to have made just $20,000 in a year from speaking gigs and media appearances.

"There was no pay out. Because we were imposters. It was just walk out and you're finished," she told the publication.

Ms Lambie will now earn $200,000 per year after being re-elected in Tasmania.

federal election 2019 jacqui lambie

Top Stories

    NRL legend Inglis going into rehab

    premium_icon NRL legend Inglis going into rehab

    Rugby League There have been increasing concerns for Greg Inglis in previous weeks, insiders claiming the ex-champion has not been attending work with Souths or the NRL.

    NOT PUCKING KIDDING: Ice hockey eyes off second coming

    premium_icon NOT PUCKING KIDDING: Ice hockey eyes off second coming

    News DEDICATED committee ready to revive ice hockey's glory days

    • 24th May 2019 2:06 PM
    Community spirit to a fine tee

    premium_icon Community spirit to a fine tee

    News The legacy of Wayne Glenn celerbrated in Coffs Harbour today

    • 24th May 2019 2:00 PM
    Coffs Harbour Showgirl winners role models for rural life

    Coffs Harbour Showgirl winners role models for rural life

    Community HEATHER Orme will represent the Coffs Harbour farming community.

    • 24th May 2019 12:30 PM