Jackie O slams NRL immortal about Erin Molan feud

Jackie O questioned Andrew Johns for not shutting down the Erin Molan rumours.

Jackie O questioned Andrew Johns for not shutting down the Erin Molan rumours.

Channel 9 and the NRL has had an unexpected spotlight shined on it over the past week with reports of a rift unfolding between Erin Molan and Andrew Johns.

Molan has become the target of nasty online trolls since the story was first reported by The Daily Telegraph which indicated a "feud" began between the pair when she replaced Paul "Fatty" Vautin as host of The Footy Show back in 2017.

It was thrust back into the limelight this year when Molan took over hosting duties for the NRL on Friday night's with Johns disappearing from the panel in what's been suggested was a direct result of not wanting to work with Molan.

Molan however has been the victim of "disgusting" and "inexcusable" trolling since the story broke with the presenter breaking down during an emotional interview on Thursday.

Former Footy Show stalwart and NRL player Beau Ryan launched a passionate defence of Molan when he appeared on the Kyle and Jackie O show on Friday morning.

"We all get trolled. Everyone in the media gets trolled (but) she cops it, man," Ryan said.

"She's done her apprenticeship in TV, it took her a while to break in - especially as a woman in the NRL as a presenter. It was tough and I've got nothing but respect and love for her. She is super-professional."

Ryan was strong in his defence of Molan.

Molan and the network have denied the rumours, while Johns told the Telegraph's Phil Rothfield it was nothing more than "rumours and innuendo."

But on Friday during the conversation with Ryan, Kiis FM host Jackie O called out Johns for failing to come out and kill the story.

"Has he come out and said this is not true? Why wouldn't you shut it down if it's causing her grief," Jackie said.

Ryan believed the rumour all started when Johns stepped aside on the Friday night panel to allow Slater a chance on the big stage and things swirled from there.

Jackie O believes Johns should come out and kill the story.

Co-host of the popular breakfast radio show Kyle Sandilands weighed in on the story with mail around Molan.

"I've met her (Molan), she's lovely, but I have heard from multiple sources that she is sometimes difficult to work with," Sandilands

"Not as in a diva style, but as in (she will say), 'You can't say that, you can't do this'. Maybe some people don't like having to tiptoe around people?"

Both Molan and Johns are expected to be part of Nine's grand final coverage on Sunday and Ryan expects it to be a focus for viewers. "All eyes will be on her on Sunday and all eyes will be on Joey," he said.