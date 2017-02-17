Jackass crew eye out the Big Banana

FOR the first time ever the Jackass crew will hit live stages across Australia, including Coffs Harbour.

Chris 'Party Boy' Pontius and Jason 'Wee Man' Acuna promised Filthy Seppo Tour would be a wild ride.

The stunt pair will be joined Preston Lacy and Dave England when they hit Coffs Harbour for their first time, and have set their eyes on the Big Banana.

"I've seen the Big Banana once before and it was definitely impressive. With something like that, you know, the filming possibilities are endless. That's just made for Jackass,” Chris said.

As to what to expect from the show, Jason said the exact acts are kept under tight wraps to keep it spontaneous.

Chris warned audience members may be picked as volunteers.

"It can get wild, but it's all in the spirit of fun,” he said.

Jackass broke out onto TV screens in the early 2000s before making it onto the big screen. The crew will now put themselves up to the live test.

"We have a pretty high bar for what we think is funny and we need to entertain ourselves. If it makes us laugh, we

know it will make our people laugh, too,” Chris said.

The Jackass boys will be at the Coffs C.ex next Thursday.

Tickets cost $50 (18+) available at http://www.cex.com.au/see/ticketed-shows/jackass-live-filthy-seppo-tour/.