Menu
Login
Community

Jack lends his support to the Coffs Coast Carols

CHRISSIE SPIRIT: Jack Thompson will make a special guest appearance at the Coffs Coast Carols.
CHRISSIE SPIRIT: Jack Thompson will make a special guest appearance at the Coffs Coast Carols.

AUSTRALIAN star of the stage and screen Jack Thompson will make a special guest appearance at this year's Coffs Coast Carols.

The big community celebration of Christmas will be held in Brelsford Park on Saturday, December 16.

The evening will feature a host of Coffs Coast artists including Brothers 3, D'Boyzos, the Toads, Jade Naidu Vocal Group, Coffs City Choir , Mal Winkle, the Coffs City Choir and Santa of course.

More performers have been added to the bill including including the Coffs City Brass Band, Rowland & Shekinah Moye, Deb Leaney and Benny Black.

The night is expected to wind up around 9.30pm with a fireworks display.

The addition of Jack Thompson, one of our famous locals, is sure to add a genuine Australian theme to the night with Mayor Denise Knight 'thrilled he has agreed to appear.'

The night kicks off at 6pm.

Topics:  coffs coast carols coffs harbour jack thompson

Coffs Coast Advocate
A fresh new way to find a pet sitter

A fresh new way to find a pet sitter

There's a new site available to make finding a pet sitter easier whether you've a dog, bird, reptile, fish, horses or cats.

End of the line for local gift shop and gallery

CLOSING: Charlotte French and her artist husband Wayne who have operated the Greenroom Gallery for the past eight years at The Promenade are closing as they explore new business opportunities in 2018.

Local business thanks customers with closing down Christmas sale

No need to tighten the belt before Christmas

Interest rates remain on hold for the 16th consecutive month.

16th month without an interest rate rise

Macksville bypass is one step closer to being finished

BRIDGING IT: You can walk across the Macksville bypass bridge on December 16.

Walk the bridge before Macksville bypass completion

Local Partners