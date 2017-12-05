Jack lends his support to the Coffs Coast Carols

CHRISSIE SPIRIT: Jack Thompson will make a special guest appearance at the Coffs Coast Carols.

AUSTRALIAN star of the stage and screen Jack Thompson will make a special guest appearance at this year's Coffs Coast Carols.

The big community celebration of Christmas will be held in Brelsford Park on Saturday, December 16.

The evening will feature a host of Coffs Coast artists including Brothers 3, D'Boyzos, the Toads, Jade Naidu Vocal Group, Coffs City Choir , Mal Winkle, the Coffs City Choir and Santa of course.

More performers have been added to the bill including including the Coffs City Brass Band, Rowland & Shekinah Moye, Deb Leaney and Benny Black.

The night is expected to wind up around 9.30pm with a fireworks display.

The addition of Jack Thompson, one of our famous locals, is sure to add a genuine Australian theme to the night with Mayor Denise Knight 'thrilled he has agreed to appear.'

The night kicks off at 6pm.