Jack Johnson launches fight on plastic at Bluesfest

Jack Johnson wants festival goers and artists to get behind the BYOBottle campaign.

HE'S travelled the world in search of the perfect wave, and now Jack Johnson is hoping his new campaign will gain enough momentum to roll out across the globe.

The singer/songwriter and ocean conservationist launched the BYOBottle (Bring Your Own Bottle) campaign tonight at Bluesfest.

Speaking from the 30th annual event at Tyagarah, Johnson said the campaign will engage artists, venues, festivals and fans to reduce plastic pollution in the music industry by promoting reusable water bottles and water refill stations at music events.

"There is a powerful wave of momentum building to reduce plastic pollution," he said.

"BYOBottle is a campaign that the entire music industry can unite around, and everyone I've been talking with is excited to join and be part of a solution. Expectations are changing around what makes a positive and successful music event, and sustainability is a huge part of that. I'm excited to help show what concerts can look like if artists work together with fans and venues or festivals to reduce plastic waste."

Johnson is helping to expand Green Music Australia's BYOBottle campaign to the US, where Lollapalooza and C3 Presents have already come on board.

"Starting with the bottles, it's like kind of the gateway action - the first thing you do," Johnson said.

"Just like with lyrics that resonate with fans, the action we do (resonate)."

Artists who have signed on in support of BYOBottle include Ben Harper, Bob Weir, Bonnie Raitt, Dave Matthews Band, Dawes, Dead & Company, Empire of the Sun, Flume, Jack Johnson, Jackson Browne, Keb' Mo', Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, The Lumineers, Maroon 5, Steve Earle, Steven Van Zandt and Wilco.

In Australia, Bluesfest, Splendour in the Grass and Falls Festival have all signed on, while 30 Live Nation owned and operated venues and Forest Hills Stadium have also made the commitment to provide water refills stations to artists and fans.

Jack Johnson performs at the Mojo tent tomorrow at 10pm.