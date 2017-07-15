Jack cracks national Barbarians team

HAPPY HOOKER: Coffs Snappers player Jack Winchester has been selected to play in the Australian Schools Barbarians team.

PLAYING well in four games at the Australian Schoolboys Championships has led to a great rugby union honour for Jack Winchester.

The Bishop Druitt College student has been selected to play in the Australian School Barbarians team.

The hooker who plays on weekends for the Coffs Snappers under-18s team admitted that even though he played well over the championships, he was surprised the selectors picked him as he's a year-11 student and didn't expect to be called upon ahead of those a year older.

Now that he's in the team, a camp in September at Riverview College and Knox Grammar awaits.

An intense period of rugby training that will culminate in the Barbarians playing a match against a Fiji schoolboys side.

"I think it's going to be awesome to be in that sort of environment with some incredible players," Winchester said.

"I played against a lot of the boys that I'm going to be playing with now and there's some real talent in there."

While at the Championships, a former Wallabies hooker became heavily involved with the 17 year-old's team and Winchester admitted the advice he received from Jeremy Paul was invaluable.

"He taught me a lot about the mental aspect of the game as well," he said.

"A lot about how you get yourself prepared for a game and what the attitude going into a game should be and actually through the game as well."

Winchester has an eye on the future with hopes to study law or business after passing his HSC but he also has dreams of making it big on the field as well.

"The ultimate goal is to play professional rugby and I've had that in my mind for the past few years now," he said.

"I guess it becomes more of a reality each day but if you're working hard for it, that's where you might get."