20°
Sport

Jack cracks national Barbarians team

Brad Greenshields
| 15th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
HAPPY HOOKER: Coffs Snappers player Jack Winchester has been selected to play in the Australian Schools Barbarians team.
HAPPY HOOKER: Coffs Snappers player Jack Winchester has been selected to play in the Australian Schools Barbarians team. Brad Greenshields

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

PLAYING well in four games at the Australian Schoolboys Championships has led to a great rugby union honour for Jack Winchester.

The Bishop Druitt College student has been selected to play in the Australian School Barbarians team.

The hooker who plays on weekends for the Coffs Snappers under-18s team admitted that even though he played well over the championships, he was surprised the selectors picked him as he's a year-11 student and didn't expect to be called upon ahead of those a year older.

Now that he's in the team, a camp in September at Riverview College and Knox Grammar awaits.

An intense period of rugby training that will culminate in the Barbarians playing a match against a Fiji schoolboys side.

"I think it's going to be awesome to be in that sort of environment with some incredible players," Winchester said.

"I played against a lot of the boys that I'm going to be playing with now and there's some real talent in there."

While at the Championships, a former Wallabies hooker became heavily involved with the 17 year-old's team and Winchester admitted the advice he received from Jeremy Paul was invaluable.

"He taught me a lot about the mental aspect of the game as well," he said.

"A lot about how you get yourself prepared for a game and what the attitude going into a game should be and actually through the game as well."

Winchester has an eye on the future with hopes to study law or business after passing his HSC but he also has dreams of making it big on the field as well.

"The ultimate goal is to play professional rugby and I've had that in my mind for the past few years now," he said.

"I guess it becomes more of a reality each day but if you're working hard for it, that's where you might get."

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  australian schoolboys barbarians bishop druitt college coffs rugby snappers coffs snappers jack winchester rugby union

SCU breaks into the top Asia-Pacific rankings

SCU breaks into the top Asia-Pacific rankings

Southern Cross University's reputation grows among the elite education facilities in the Asia-Pacific region

Grant for safe shed

ONE OF THE BOYS: Luke Hartsuyker visits the Coffs Men's Shed.

COFFS Harbour Community Men's Shed has been awarded a $2600.

Langler hits the Ventura highway

COLLEGE BOUND: Coffs Harbour baseballer Sam Langler is headed for California where he'll play for Ventura College.

Baseballer jumping on a plane to begin playing college ball in USA.

Urunga Community members fighting to save Foreshores

DRIVEN: The Atherton Dr Key Stakeholder Group is campaigning in opposition to proposed Urunga Foreshores masterplans.

Proposed masterplans spell the end for essential road.

Local Partners

On high alert at Splendour in the Grass

MORE security and more regulations to maximise safety at the annual music festival at Byron Parklands.

The competition that has no losers

FIRST RESPONDERS STEP UP: Lismore Ambulance Service acting duty operations manager Ian Murphy, Lismore Police sergeant Tom Haydon, and Lismore Fire and Rescue senior fire fighter Andrew Hunter in the Emergency Service Donation challenge at the Lismore Blood Bank.

Emergency Services Blood Challenge kicks off winter competition

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Coast band is second in triple j's Unearthed metal chart

Obsession is the popular heavy metal song released by the five-man band, Day of Content.

The physio and The Beast

Physiotherapist Derek Haysom (left), who grew up in Mackay, with Eddie 'The Beast' Hall.

Mackay trainer now works with World's Strongest Man

Lisa Wilkinsons unlucky break while holidaying in Italy

Today show co-host Lisa Wilkinson.

Today host Lisa Wilkinson breaks her arm in a shower in Italy

Kermit 'puppeteer' learns it's not easy being green

He apologised for letting down his and Kermit’s fans.

GoT actor’s dramatic hint on new season

John Bradley in a scene from season six episode six of Game of Thrones.

Actor John Bradley reveals why Sam Tarly is being kept around.

King Judah Kelly recounts his journey to The Voice crown

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9.

Laidley singer Judah Kelly won The Voice 2017.

From Russia with love

A night of classical music

1ha block with Brilliant Ocean, Hinterland and Coastal Views....

Lot 4 Old Coast Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $440,000

Ready to build on with excellent ocean, headland and valley views and only 7 minutes drive to the Plaza Shopping Centre and 10 minutes to Coffs Harbour City...

Capturing the Essence of Rural Living....

478b Dairyville Road, Upper Orara 2450

Rural 5 3 5 $945,000

Privately nestled away on a hilltop, this exceptional rural homestead has amazing views over the Orara West State Forest, Cedar Valley and Bindarri National...

Investment income $880pwk gross when fully tenanted...

9 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 6 2 2 $450,000

Currently the present owner has this home rented with six bedrooms individually renting. Showing a gross return of $880.00 per week when fully tenanted (currently...

INVESTOR SPECIAL CLOSE TO TOWN

49 Argyll Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $350,000

This property has been recently refurbished throughout by the owners, and has been successfully rented up until they decided to sell. Neat and tidy in an evolving...

Home In The Mountains

11 Hickory Street, Dorrigo 2453

House 4 1 2 $360,000

This beautiful Swiss style Chalet home with mountain views looks out over the stunning paddocks of the bielsdown. These expansive views gives the sense of space...

Mountain Top Living

207 Maynards Plains Road, Dorrigo 2453

House 3 3 2 $770,000

Welcome to Highland living, this north facing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom property is a private oasis on 10.25acres of temperate rainforest, stunning gardens show casing...

Casa de Flores known locally as The Halpin House.

18 Ford Street, Bellingen 2454

House 4 3 4 $690,000 ...

There are certain houses which define the Bellingen Real Estate market. Casa de Flores is a prime example set on an enormous double block, across the road from...

Ocean Views Plus Accommodation Options

46 Dammerel Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 5 2 2 $775,000

This elevated beachside home enjoys sensational ocean and hinterland views to Coffs Harbour. If you are looking to accommodate a large family or for other...

&quot;Idyllic Sapphire Beach Lifestyle&quot;

40 Red Ash Rd, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $749,000

Set in the highly popular boutique North Sapphire Beach Estate, this quality 4 bedroom home built by Jim Henman provides a flowing open-plan design with plenty of...

Neat as a pin in the perfect north facing location...

5 Burridge Ave, North Boambee Valley 2450

House 3 1 1 $395,000

Beautiful home, ideal for first home buyer or just down sizing. On entering this home you have an open lounge/dining area with ceiling fan, tiled floor, wrapping...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up and ready to buy in Ipswich

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!