Brisbane in desperate need of magic

From his own nightmare to the club’s, it hasn’t been easy for Bird. Image: AAP Image/Brendon Thorne

If ever a team needs some magic dust sprinkled, it's the Broncos this week.

"The way the team is going, I don't know, but I'll try my best and hopefully I can perform some magic and get a win,'' Jack Bird said.

Bird contests the idea that Brisbane's clash with Manly on Friday night, the third match of the Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium, is a must-win match which has arrived like a fallen meteor in round 9.

Brisbane are two wins out of the top eight after losing six of their first eight matches.

"If we get the win this week we are a chance of making the finals. We are a chance still if we lose,'' Bird said at a Kayo sports Magic Round promotion at Brisbane's Kangaroo Point cliffs.

"It would be a tough ask, but I'm not losing any hopes.

"Nothing would be better than winning in front of a packed Suncorp Stadium. A few losses will spark a bit of fire in us and build something special.

"I think we will come like we did in our home games against the Cowboys and Sharks and prove what we are.''

Bird said he liked the NRL's initiative in playing the first of at least three annual Magic Rounds at Suncorp Stadium over four days of matches.

"It's a good agenda to have all the teams in Brisbane and all the fans at one stage … a bit crazy. I'm looking forward to it,'' he said.

When the NRL planned the Magic Round, with starts on Thursday night with a game to raise funds for charities between the Titans and Sharks, it would not have done with aim to have none of the Queensland teams placed higher than 11th.

Nene Macdonald, who will miss about three more months with a fractured and dislocated left ankle, said he envied his Cowboys teammates their chance to play in the first Magic Round.

Kayo started its countdown to the Magic Round when six NRL mascots competed in a sprint down the Kangaroo Point cliffs. The three Queensland teams faced off against the mascot of their team's Magic Round opponents.

