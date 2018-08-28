'I've been through hell and now I'm about to do it again'

BATTLING BACK: Jo Stumbles (right) received burns to 20 per cent of her body, she is stepping out of her comfort zone to compete in this year's Obstacle Hell challenge along with the support from City Fit members including instructor Denise Williamson.

BATTLING BACK: Jo Stumbles (right) received burns to 20 per cent of her body, she is stepping out of her comfort zone to compete in this year's Obstacle Hell challenge along with the support from City Fit members including instructor Denise Williamson. Brian Cassidy

A BIRTHDAY celebration for her husband changed the life of Bundaberg's Jo Stumbles and now she is ready to take on hell again.

Stepping back two years ago, Ms Stumbles yesterday relived the moment her life changed forever.

"We were tidying up after the celebrations and I lost my footing and fell into our fire pit," Ms Stumbles said.

"Our fire pit was made of concrete and stone and was four metres in diameter and knee height.

"Once I lost my footing, because of how big it was, I was like a turtle on my back and I couldn't touch anything and I couldn't get myself out."

Screaming for help, as the embers scorched her skin, her husband Mick Cole ran to her aid - grabbing her by the jacket to pull her out.

It was the middle of winter and Ms Stumbles was wearing a puffer jacket which then disintegrated instantly.

"I fell back in again and Mick grabbed both my hands and pulled me out," she said.

The burns were third degree and covered 20 per cent of her body, including her entire back.

Ms Stumbles endured months of rehabilitation at the Royal Women's Hospital in Brisbane in the burns ward.

She was emotional as she shared her story with the NewsMail and although it's out of her comfort zone she wants to share it with the community with the hope of raising awareness and vital support for the organisation which helped in her hour of need.

"I wasn't allowed to leave the hospital until I could walk up three steps," Ms Stumbles said.

"It was just devastating to have gone from quite an active person normally to having to learn how to walk up a step again."

After six surgeries, Ms Stumbles views life a little different now.

"My mindset has changed to anybody with any sort of disfigurement," she said.

"When I was all wrapped up in my compression bandage a lot of people looked at me like I was some sort of a leper.

"It was very confronting."

The battle was long and now she is ready to fight her demons and will take part in this year's Obstacle Hell in order to raise awareness for RBWH Foundation and Burnslife. "I never thought I'd get back to what I would call normal and now I definitely am," she said.

"With the support of friends and family I am."

Ms Stumbles will team up with City Fit gym and in her words "go through hell again" as they tackle the military inspired endurance course.

City Fit instructor Denise Williamson said it was amazing watching the progress her friend had made and she was honoured to be by her side during the up coming event.

An Every Day Hero account has been set up to help raise funds, anyone would like to donate can do so: https://bit.ly/2oe2bCs.