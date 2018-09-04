ITTA offers quality training and support

INTERNATIONAL Teacher Training Academy (Australia) is no ordinary training organisation.

The team at ITTA takes genuine pride in the outcomes of their students.

"We really care about our students and support them from start to finish," says ITTA director Carolyn Fletcher.

"We have a 100% compliance record, a testament to the quality training we provide. We love what we do, and we're passionate about making a difference."

Established in 2012, ITTA specialises in: TAE40116 Certificate IV in Training and Assessment; TAE50116 Diploma of Vocational Education and Training; TAE50216 Diploma of Training Design and Development; BSB51915 Diploma of Leadership and Management; and Learning and Development for existing workers (Leadership and Management skills).

ITTA is recognised as one of Australia's quality training organisations and was the third Nationally Registered Training Organisation to be approved in all of Australia to offer the current TAE40116 Certificate IV in Training and Assessment - yet another testament to quality offering of ITTA.

"We offer an unforgettable customer service experience delivered by a highly professional and friendly team of highly experienced and engaging VET (Vocational Education and Training) professionals," Ms Fletcher says.

"At ITTA our clients are our priority."

New Courses

TAE40116 Certificate IV in Training and Assessment. Workshops commencing in Coffs Harbour in November. Government subsidised places available.

BSB51915 Diploma of Leadership and Management. Workshops in Coffs Harbour. Government subsidised places available.

Learning and Development for Existing Workers - ITTA are an approved provider under Smart and Skilled so they offer Government Subsidised training to individuals and organisations. Currently, there are no fees for training in the Part-Qualifications Program, targeted at priority industries and subject to funding availability and approval. We work with employers to jointly identify training needs.

For more go to smartandskilled.nsw.gov.au

International Teacher Training Academy (Australia)

244 Harbour Drive,

Coffs Harbour

02 6658 3999

