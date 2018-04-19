'It's Your Club' and it's a winner

WELL DESERVED: C.ex Coffs claimed the prestigious Venue Award for Excellence and Commitment to Entertainment at the Australian Club Entertainment Awards.

WELL DESERVED: C.ex Coffs claimed the prestigious Venue Award for Excellence and Commitment to Entertainment at the Australian Club Entertainment Awards. Mark Morawitz

C.EX Coffs claimed the Venue Award for Excellence and Commitment to Entertainment at the Australian Club Entertainment Awards held at Bankstown Sports Club this week.

C.ex Coffs has been a finalist for three consecutive years and took out the accolade after hosting an impressive line-up of artists, including The Living End, Bay City Rollers, Peking Duk, Kitty Flanagan, Pete Murray, Meg Mag and Lee Kernaghan.

The award was judged on the club's diverse range of acts, including its free live entertainment played in the Vista Lounge each week, school holiday kids' activities and commitment to Australian and international touring acts.

The award recognises venues in the club industry that support Australian variety entertainers and provide members with a regular supply of quality shows, while recognising the quality of the facilities provided to entertainers including sound and lighting, green room amenities, ticketing systems, capacity and room presentation.

C.ex Coffs excels in all of these areas and has a great reputation in the industry, which greatly contributed to their win.

"What great recognition for the team here at C.ex Coffs,” C.ex Group marketing manager Shona Hunter said.

"This award recognises the state-of-the-art facilities and exceptional customer service our team provide.

"This award is the result of a great team effort put in over a number of years to deliver great entertainment to our region.”

C.ex Coffs has a stellar line-up of entertainment coming up in May, with no fewer than five touring acts to hit the stage, including Dr Feelgood (direct from the UK), Julia Morris, Marina Prior and David Hobson, Fast Love - George Michael Tribute and country sensation Kasey Chambers.