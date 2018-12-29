Menu
Chris Taylor with his son. Picture: Facebook
News

Tragedy in paradise as another dad dies in Bali

by Natalie Wolfe
29th Dec 2018 3:30 PM

Chris Taylor, his wife Ebony and their two young boys were having the time of their lives in Bali when, in a tragic twist of events, the new dad died suddenly.

The Perth family is now desperately trying to bring Mr Taylor home after he died on the island on December 27.

 

Chris, Ebony and their two sons. Picture: Facebook
A friend of the family has started a GoFundMe to raise enough funds to help the family bury Mr Taylor back in Australia.

"It's with a shattered heart that we have to make this post," friend Beth Parker wrote.

"Chris Taylor tragically and unfairly passed away in Bali on 27 December. We don't have many details to share.

"Ebony and the boys are still there and her mum, Merle and Greg are on their way now.

"Unfortunately their travel insurance won't adequately cover accidental death or repatriation.

We are asking for help to bring him home, whatever you can spare, to ease this strain on Ebony and Chris' family."

 

Chris Taylor with his son. Picture: Facebook
The Perth dad will be repatriated back home. Picture: Facebook
The GoFundMe has already raised well above its $15,000 goal, exceeding $29,000 at the time of writing.

Details have not been released on how Mr Taylor died

Mr Taylor was the second Perth man to die on the holiday island on Thursday.

Ashok Joshi, 69, was swimming at Seminyak when he got swept out and drowned, News Corp reports.

It's been reported he had arrived earlier the same day for a holiday with his wife along with his son and daughter-in-law and their family.

When asked about Mr Joshi's death, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement it was providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian man who died in Bali.

