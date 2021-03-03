Menu
Father and daughter Craig and Emma Aldridge are both embarking on a career in Community Services and have enrolled in the same course. Photo: Tim Jarrett
News

‘IT’S WEIRD’: Dad and daughter sign up for class

TIM JARRETT
3rd Mar 2021 3:00 AM
Just months after he started a career in community services, Craig Aldridge’s daughter Emma had something to tell him.

She was leaving school and enrolling in the same course.

After the initial shock wore off, the pair began a Certificate IV in Community Services at Coffs Harbour TAFE and Craig said it was a nice feeling, with his working life winding down and hers just beginning.

And he’s quick to point out the only study help Emma gets is a gentle reminder when the assignments are due.

“I was not expecting it. At this time in my life it is great to be able to step back a bit and just enjoy it for what it is,” he said.

“It’s nice to be able to spend some time with (Emma).”

When Emma is asked what it’s like leaving school and then studying with her dad, the pair exchange a smile.

“It’s a bit weird,” she laughs.

“(Leaving school) was a bit scary, but that is what I wanted to do and I knew that even if I did do Year 12 I would come back to this course so I thought I may as well get a headstart on it.”

Father and daughter team Craig and Emma Aldridge are both embarking on a career in community services and have enrolled in the same course at TAFE. Photo: Tim Jarrett
Emma has been a recipient of a Federal Government scholarship through not-for-profit employment services provider Busy at Work, which is open to young people and former defence force personnel looking to study or retrain.

Thankful for the support provided by the organisation, Emma said she was driven by a desire to help people.

And both Emma and Craig recognise the importance of getting younger people into community services, not just to create a good balance in the workforce, but to provide better care.

“I think it is really important for younger people to be working in the industry because when it comes to youth (who need support) I feel like they are more likely to talk to people of a similar age,” Emma said.

“They can relate to them more.”

The Commonwealth Scholarships Program awards up to $13,000 to eligible participants to undertake an certain VET qualifications from Certificate III through to Advanced Diploma.

Prospective students can receive up to $5,000 per year for up to two years of study and up to an additional $3,000 for completing a 20-day paid internship.

Applications close on March 12 and for more information including how to apply online, visit the Busy at Work website.

