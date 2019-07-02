It's true you can outgrow a food allergy

About 1-2% of adults suffer food allergies and 4-8% of children, but 10% of newborns are found to suffer allergies to food.

AS EVERY parent hosting a children's party knows, food allergies need to be at the forefront of your catering plans.

Despite just four to eight per cent of Australian children suffering allergic reactions to food, given the often life threatening reaction - anaphylaxis, it's reassuring Australians are so conscience of allergies.

It took just a sip of orange juice for State of Origin player Moses Mbye to suffer a serious allergic reaction.

Unfortunately for Mbye, he is one of the two per cent of adults who suffer a food allergy, but luckily when he slipped into anaphylactic shock he was found by Maroons' team doctor Matt Hislop who had a Epipen handy and knew what to do.

Mbye's close call and the national headlines that followed, have now thrown the issue of food allergies back into the spotlight for discussion.

As Allergy and Anaphylaxis Australia reports on its website, recent data indicates 10 per cent of children aged under one year have a proven food allergy.

The good news is that some affected children may outgrow their allergy, but the other side of the coin is that some adults develop their food allergy later in life after previously eating the food without a problem for many years.

In addition, the severity of an allergic reaction can be unpredictable although someone who has previously had a severe reaction to a particular food is more likely to have another severe reaction to that food.

Someone who has a previous mild reaction to a food is less likely to have a severe reaction but the possibility is still there.

This does not mean at-risk people should lower their guard and someone who is allergic to a food, but has not been prescribed an adrenaline (epinephrine) auto-injector stiepil needs to do their best to avoid the food as reactions sometimes become more severe without warning.

The most common food allergy triggers are eggs, cow's milk, peanuts, tree nuts, seafood, sesame, soy, fish and wheat.

Allergies to peanuts, tree nuts, seeds and seafood are less likely to be outgrown and tend to be lifelong allergies.

Severe food allergies can cause life-threatening reactions known as anaphylaxis and these reactions generally occur soon after ingesting the food and often involve more than one part of the body - for instance the skin, the respiratory and the gastrointestinal and cardiovascular systems may all be affected by the reaction.

An anaphylactic reaction should be treated by using an adrenaline 'auto-injector' (such as an EpiPen) as soon as possible and many people who know they are prone to severe allergic reactions carry such a device with them at all times in case of accidental exposure to a food which may cause such a reaction.

National President of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia George Tambassis said the correct use of auto-injectors was important and the staff at your community pharmacy could discuss and demonstrate the way to use these devices properly.

"It is important to be able to recognise the onset of a reaction and also to be aware that what may initially appear to be a mild reaction can develop quickly into a very severe reaction," Mr Tambassis said.

"In addition, we need to be very aware that in some people even a very small amount of a particular food can cause a life-threatening allergic reaction.

"In some extremely sensitive people a reaction can occur just from the smell of a certain food being cooked or even kissing someone who has eaten the food they may have an allergy to."

Mr Tambassis said food allergy was the leading cause of anaphylaxis and research showed that some 10 people died from anaphylaxis each year in Australia - with some of these reactions being triggered by food.

"Knowing how to correctly use auto-injectors can be a life-saving skill so I cannot stress enough the need to speak to your pharmacist to be shown the correct techniques and to talk about your allergies," Mr Tambassis said.

The symptoms which may indicate anaphylaxis and so require immediate medical attention include:

swelling of the face, tongue and throat

difficulty breathing

loss of consciousness

There is no known cure at present for food allergy and the only way to prevent an allergic reaction is to not eat the food.

However, the good news is that people with food allergy can learn to live with their condition. Some tips on how to live with food allergy include:

Always carry your auto injector if one is prescribed and regularly check its expiry date.

Know the signs and symptoms of mild to moderate and severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) and what to do when a reaction occurs.

Read and understand food labels for food allergy.

Alert staff that you have a food allergy when eating out.

Be aware of cross contamination of food allergens when preparing food.

Mr Tambassis said cross-contamination was an area often overlooked by allergy sufferers.

"Cross contamination can occur from surfaces where a food has been previously cooked or in kitchens where food is being prepared out of sight of the allergy sufferer. It is always wise to ask questions if you have an allergy," he said.