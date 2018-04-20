It's time to think more about your garage door

SINCE Coffs Harbour Door Centre opened in 1973, the humble garage door and garage door opener have changed significantly.

Husband and wife duo, Martin and Pauline Buhler, who took over the business in 2006, have witnessed this evolution of the garage door and have been delivering industry-leading products to local Coffs Harbour customers.

"As the largest moving object in a home, the garage door not only impacts your home's aesthetic but also contributes to your home's safety, security and functionality,” Pauline explains.

"We know Coffs Harbour residents don't just want a door that looks good, but also one that delivers long-term performance and is suitable for our local conditions,” Pauline said.

Coffs Harbour Door Centre provides a wide range of door styles, colours, finishes and brands, including a timber-look Colorbond, acrylic, polycarbonate and timber doors. So whether homeowners want a classic or a cutting-edge look or a door that can withstand Coffs Harbour's coastal climate there is an option to suit all needs.

"While looks are important, the quality of the garage door opener is where customers see the real difference in terms of safety and performance. This is why we sell Merlin motors so customers can enjoy peace of mind that their opener is compliant with Australian safety standards and has the latest features,” Pauline said.

The Coffs Harbour Door Centre team is especially excited to offer Merlin's next generation range of MyQ openers which were developed to help homeowners extend the smart home revolution to the garage.

Merlin's MyQ products can be easily attached to an existing garage door in a few hours and connected to a Wi-Fi network in minutes. Once attached, homeowners can download the free MyQ app to control and monitor their garage door using a smartphone, Apple Watch, tablet or computer from anywhere in the world. The MyQ range gives homeowners complete control over their property when out and about; giving them the power to allow guests and tradesmen access to the garage when no-one is at home. Homeowners can also choose to receive notifications whenever the garage door is used (including dates and times) and use the app's scheduling feature to program the door.

The Coffs Harbour Door Centre team is passionate about providing innovative garage door automation solutions and a unique service to every client. From ensuring the door colour perfectly matches the rest of your home, to providing a full suite of accessories, including remotes, wireless keypads and batteries, the Coffs Harbour Door Centre has the right solution for every home.

Martin and Pauline also offer a free measure and quote service, perfect for homeowners who are renovating or undertaking a new build and want to assess costs in advance of installation.

Homeowners looking for advice on which garage door or motor best suits their needs can visit the Coffs Harbour Door Centre at 5 Newcastle Dr, Toormina or coffsdoorcentre.com.au. Alternatively, contact them on 66582588 or info@coffsdoorcentre.com.au.

Coffs Harbour Door Centre

5 Newcastle Drive, Toormina

66582588

info@coffsdoorcentre.com.au

www.coffsdoorcentre.com.au