Menu
Login
News

It's time to slip, slop, slap Coffs Harbour

SUN SAFE: Lane 4 Aquatic staff Bec Gumm and Maddi Carah lather on sunscreen at the Coffs Harbour War Memorial Olympic Swimming Pool.
SUN SAFE: Lane 4 Aquatic staff Bec Gumm and Maddi Carah lather on sunscreen at the Coffs Harbour War Memorial Olympic Swimming Pool. Trevor Veale
Keagan Elder
by

COFFS Harbour has been mapped on a list of NSW melanoma hotspots.

According to the Cancer Institute, Coffs featured ninth on a list of the state's most melanoma affected local government areas.

More than 500 people in Coffs Harbour are diagnosed and 10 people die of the disease each year.

Bellingen featured 10th on the list while Nambucca came 14th.

The Cancer Institute predicted about 260 people on the Mid North Coast will be diagnosed with melanoma next year and many more will be diagnosed with non-melanoma skin cancers.

But the Cancer Institute said 95 per cent of melanomas and 99 percent of non-melanoma skin cancers can be prevented by protecting skin from UV exposure.

To help bring these figures down, government and non-government organisations launched the NSW Skin Cancer Prevention Strategy.

The strategy focuses of at risk groups such as children, adolescents and men over 40.

For more about the strategy, visit cancerinstitute.org.au.

Topics:  bellingen cancer institute coffs harbour melanoma nambucca

Coffs Coast Advocate
A fresh new way to find a pet sitter

A fresh new way to find a pet sitter

There's a new site available to make finding a pet sitter easier whether you've a dog, bird, reptile, fish, horses or cats.

End of the line for local gift shop and gallery

CLOSING: Charlotte French and her artist husband Wayne who have operated the Greenroom Gallery for the past eight years at The Promenade are closing as they explore new business opportunities in 2018.

Local business thanks customers with closing down Christmas sale

No need to tighten the belt before Christmas

Interest rates remain on hold for the 16th consecutive month.

16th month without an interest rate rise

Macksville bypass is one step closer to being finished

BRIDGING IT: You can walk across the Macksville bypass bridge on December 16.

Walk the bridge before Macksville bypass completion

Local Partners