It's time to slip, slop, slap Coffs Harbour

SUN SAFE: Lane 4 Aquatic staff Bec Gumm and Maddi Carah lather on sunscreen at the Coffs Harbour War Memorial Olympic Swimming Pool.

SUN SAFE: Lane 4 Aquatic staff Bec Gumm and Maddi Carah lather on sunscreen at the Coffs Harbour War Memorial Olympic Swimming Pool. Trevor Veale

COFFS Harbour has been mapped on a list of NSW melanoma hotspots.

According to the Cancer Institute, Coffs featured ninth on a list of the state's most melanoma affected local government areas.

More than 500 people in Coffs Harbour are diagnosed and 10 people die of the disease each year.

Bellingen featured 10th on the list while Nambucca came 14th.

The Cancer Institute predicted about 260 people on the Mid North Coast will be diagnosed with melanoma next year and many more will be diagnosed with non-melanoma skin cancers.

But the Cancer Institute said 95 per cent of melanomas and 99 percent of non-melanoma skin cancers can be prevented by protecting skin from UV exposure.

To help bring these figures down, government and non-government organisations launched the NSW Skin Cancer Prevention Strategy.

The strategy focuses of at risk groups such as children, adolescents and men over 40.

For more about the strategy, visit cancerinstitute.org.au.