Menu
Login
Model Cayley Scrooby at The Island in Surfers Paradise wearing an outfit from David Jones.
Model Cayley Scrooby at The Island in Surfers Paradise wearing an outfit from David Jones. Jerad Williams
Lifestyle

It's time to join the jade brigade

by Chantay Logan
1st Apr 2018 1:30 PM

It's not that easy being green, as everyone's favourite frog was fond of lamenting.

Yet, with gorgeous garment greenery growing on shelves, there's never been a better time to join the jade brigade.

The trick to pulling off autumn's statement hue is in choosing a shade that suits your skin tone.

Deep forest green is the flatterer of the family and universally becoming.

If your skin has cool undertones, you'll look best in a blue-based teal, while warm undertones work better with yellow-based moss-like shades.

Pure jewel tones make the strongest statement, but you don't have to commit to a block colour.

Designers are exploring darkly exotic flowers and precious plants for print inspiration, perfect for pairing with midnight staples like these Saba culottes.

Gold jewellery is the classic complement, but consider patent or metallic boots to add a modern edge to silky cocktail numbers.

Don't be afraid to play with power colours, contrasting jewel greens with equally bold accessories.

Model: Cayley Scrooby, Chic

Fashion: All looks at David Jones, davidjones.com.au

Stylist: Sally Coates

Location: The Island Penthouse

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
The Sunshine Coast Daily
Water quality in Coffs Creek returns to normal

Water quality in Coffs Creek returns to normal

News UPDATE: The results from testing of the water in Coffs Creek show it's now safe to resume normal recreational activities in Coffs Creek.

Plenty of free activities at the Seniors Festival

Plenty of free activities at the Seniors Festival

News Many free events are on the dance card at the 2018 Seniors Festival

Wanted man charged over dangerous pursuit

Wanted man charged over dangerous pursuit

Crime Man wanted on outstanding warrants chareged after police pursuit.

Seniors forced to pull the plug on heating and cooling

Seniors forced to pull the plug on heating and cooling

News Rising power charges putting comfort level of seniors at risk

Local Partners