It's time to have your say on local park

CORINDI TO PARK BEACH: Coffs Coast Regional Draft Plan is open for review and comment.

WHAT do dogs on Sandy Beach, the BMX track at Park Beach and feral foxes have in common?

There are all mentioned in the Coffs Coast Regional Park Draft Plan of Management.

The draft plan is about more than examining coastal erosion and endangered local wildlife, it looks at how locals and visitors can enjoy this slice of paradise now and protect it for future generations.

The Coffs Coast Regional Park is a group of coastal reserves stretching from Corindi to Park Beach and includes 27km of coastline. It also includes culturally significant sites, is a popular spot for recreational activities such as swimming, picnics, whale-watching, walking and fishing and an important refuge for flora and fauna.

Many private residences back on to the park and have potential to influence the park's integrity.

Management of the Coffs Coast Regional Park is a partnership involving the Coffs Coast Regional Park Trust board, Coffs Harbour City Council and National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The entire community is being invited to have a say in the management of the Coffs Coast Regional Park.

This is your chance to get involved, make comments or raise concerns. Deadline February 2018.

View plan: Coffs Coast NPWS, Coffs Harbour City Council, local libraries.

Download at: engage. environment.nsw.gov.au/ consult.

Community info sessions: November 11, Woolgoolga Beach markets 9am-1pm;

Nov 18 Sandy Beach near playground 9am-1pm;

Nov 25 Sapphire Beach, end Lakeside Dr, 9am-1pm.